FreightCar America Posts Profit In Q4; Revenue Up 23.8%

(RTTNews) - FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to FCA of $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.4 million, or $0.87 per share, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $1.2 million from $1.7 million.

Consolidated revenues increased to $75.0 million from $60.6 million, a year ago. The company delivered 604 railcars, compared to 477 railcars, last year.

Looking forward, FreightCar America increased its 2022 delivery outlook to between 2,600 and 2,900 railcars, from between 2,350 and 2,650 railcars. The company stated that it is on track to double its annual railcar production capacity to between 4,000 to 5,000 railcars during 2023.

Shares of FreightCar America were up 13% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

