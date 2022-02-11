FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse FreightCar America, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RAIL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. With the latest financial year loss of US$84m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$57m, the US$65m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is FreightCar America's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering FreightCar America, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$4.4m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 125% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:RAIL Earnings Per Share Growth February 11th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for FreightCar America given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with FreightCar America is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

