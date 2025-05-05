Stocks
FreightCar America, Inc. Reports 26% Increase in Gross Profit and Significant Operating Cash Flow in Q1 2025

May 05, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

FreightCar America reports strong Q1 2025 results with increased gross profit and reaffirmed annual guidance amid declining revenues.

Quiver AI Summary

FreightCar America, Inc. reported its first-quarter results for 2025, highlighting a 26% increase in gross profit and a 780 basis point expansion in gross margin, leading to a gross profit of $14.4 million. Revenue was $96.3 million, down 40.2% year-over-year due to decreased railcar deliveries. The company achieved a net income of $50.4 million, attributed primarily to a significant non-cash adjustment related to warrant liability, while adjusted net income was $1.6 million. Additionally, FreightCar America's operating cash flow significantly improved to $12.8 million, compared to cash used in the prior year, and it ended the quarter with a strong backlog of $318 million. The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance for deliveries and revenues, indicating confidence in sustained profitable growth and improved market share.

Potential Positives

  • Gross profit increased by 26%, and gross margin expanded by 780 basis points, indicating improved profitability and operational efficiency.
  • Generated operating cash flow of $12.8 million, a significant turnaround from cash used in the previous year, demonstrating a stronger cash generation capability.
  • Strong order intake with 1,250 railcars ordered during the quarter, reflecting a solid demand and the company’s ability to capture market share.
  • Reaffirmed full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, suggesting confidence in operational performance and future growth potential.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenues decreased by 40.2% compared to the first quarter of 2024, which raises concerns about declining demand or market challenges.
  • Despite a significant increase in net income, adjusted net income was only $1.6 million, suggesting reliance on non-cash factors to achieve profitability.
  • High non-cash adjustments related to warrant liability ($52.9 million) could indicate volatility or instability in financial performance, impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

What was FreightCar America's gross profit growth in Q1 2025?

FreightCar America experienced a 26% increase in gross profit in Q1 2025.

How much operating cash flow did FreightCar generate?

The company generated operating cash flow of $13 million during the first quarter of 2025.

What is FreightCar America's guidance for railcar deliveries in 2025?

FreightCar America expects to deliver between 4,500 and 4,900 railcars in fiscal year 2025.

How did the company's gross margin change?

FreightCar America's gross margin expanded by 780 basis points, reaching 14.9% in Q1 2025.

What does FreightCar's backlog value indicate?

The company ended the quarter with a backlog of 3,337 units valued at $318 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$RAIL Insider Trading Activity

$RAIL insiders have traded $RAIL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RAIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $RAIL stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Gross


Profit


Increased 26%


with


Gross


Margin


Expanding


780


Basis


Points




Generates


Quarterly


Operating


Cash


Flow


of


$13


million and


Adjusted


Free


Cash


Flow


of


$12


million




Strong Order Intake Supports Reaffirmed Full Year Guidance



CHICAGO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar America” or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




First


Quarter 2025


Highlights




  • Revenues of $96.3 million, consistent with expectations, decreased 40.2% from $161.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, with planned railcar deliveries of 710 units compared to 1,223 units in the prior-year period


  • Gross margin of 14.9% with gross profit of $14.4 million, compared to gross margin of 7.1% with gross profit of $11.4 million in the first quarter of 2024


  • Net income of $50.4 million, or $1.52 per share and Adjusted net income of $1.6 million, or $0.05 per share, primarily reflecting a $52.9 million non-cash adjustment due to change in warrant liability


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 20.5%


  • Generated Operating Cash Flow of $12.8 million, compared to $25.3 million of cash used in the first quarter of 2024, a $38.1 million increase year over year


  • Generated Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $12.5 million, compared to $30.5 million of cash used in the first quarter of 2024, a $43.0 million increase year over year


  • Ended the quarter with a backlog of 3,337 units valued at $318 million





“We continued to solidify our position as the fastest-growing railcar manufacturer in North America, driven by strong commercial execution and operational discipline. In line with our expectations for the first quarter, we achieved robust margins, once again outperforming our industry peers, reflecting our commitment to differentiated product offerings and exceptional commercial discipline. Order activity remained strong, with 1,250 railcars ordered during the quarter valued at approximately $141 million, underscoring our ongoing momentum and expanding market share,” commented Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America.



Randall continued, “Looking forward, our healthy backlog and growing inquiry pipeline position us for a meaningful ramp up in deliveries for the remainder of the year. While the industry has experienced some delays in order placements, we have continued to capture significant market share through our agility and superior responsiveness to customer needs. We reaffirm our previously announced full-year guidance and remain confident in our ability to deliver profitable growth and increased market share, further strengthening our long-term competitive position.”




Fiscal


Year


2025


Outlook



The Company has reaffirmed outlook for fiscal year 2025 as follows:

Fiscal


2025


Outlook

Year-over-Year




Growth


at


Midpoint


Railcar


Deliveries
4,500 – 4,900 Railcars
7.7%


Revenue
$530 - $595 million
0.6%


Adjusted


EBITDA



1
$43 - $49 million
7.0%



1. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying adjustments necessary to calculate such non-GAAP measure without unreasonable effort. Material changes to such adjustments, including warrant liability and non-core operating items, could affect future GAAP results.



Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer of FreightCar America, added, “We remain in a strong financial position, generating consistent operating and free cash flow, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow, while ending the quarter with over $50 million in cash on hand. Our disciplined approach continues to drive margin strength and consistent cash generation, reinforcing our balance sheet and providing significant financial flexibility. We are firmly on track to achieve our full year guidance targets and remain committed to sustainable value creation through continued operational efficiency, commercial execution and delivering positive free cash flow for the year.”




First


Quarter 2025 Conference


Call


&


Webcast


Information



The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, May 6, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results. FreightCar America invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call.



Teleconference details are as follows:





About


FreightCar


America



FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit


www.freightcaramerica.com

.




Forward-Looking


Statements



This press release contains statements relating to our expected financial performance, financial condition, and/or future business prospects, events and/or plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, the cyclical nature of our business; adverse geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including inflation; material disruption in the movement of rail traffic for deliveries; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum; delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion; delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings; potential unexpected changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including tariffs and trade barriers (including recent United States tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed on China, Canada, Mexico and other countries and any retaliatory actions taken by such countries); and other competitive factors. The factors listed above are not exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time that may cause our business not to develop as we expect, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Non-GAAP


Financial


Measures



This press release includes measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted EPS, Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these measures to the applicable most closely comparable GAAP measures, and reasons for the Company’s use of these measures, are presented in the attached pages.








Investor Contact:

RAILIR@Riveron.com









































































































































































































































































































































































































FreightCar


America,


Inc.




Condensed


Consolidated


Balance


Sheets


(In thousands, except for share data)




(Unaudited)









March 31,




2025


December


31,




2024


Assets





Current assets






Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents
$
54,084

$
44,450

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

18,361


12,506

VAT receivable

8,769


3,851

Inventories, net

79,109


75,281

Assets held for sale

629


629

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

12,025


8,314

Total current assets

172,977


145,031

Property, plant and equipment, net

28,839


30,107

Right of use asset operating lease

2,312


2,423

Right of use asset finance lease

44,366


45,081

Other long-term assets

1,974


1,574

Total assets
$
250,468

$
224,216


Liabilities


and


Stockholders’


Deficit






Current liabilities






Accounts and contractual payables
$
64,709

$
49,574

Accrued payroll and other employee costs

5,996


6,286

Accrued warranty

2,162


2,389

Customer deposits

17,611





Deferred revenue

3,402


8,556

Current portion of long-term debt

2,875


2,875

Lease liability finance lease, current

1,356


1,256

Other current liabilities

9,949


9,889

Total current liabilities

108,060

80,825

Long-term debt, net of current portion

105,302


105,540

Warrant liability

83,431


136,319

Accrued pension costs

1,138


1,073

Lease liability operating lease, long-term

2,506


2,645

Lease liability finance lease, long-term

46,291


46,678

Other long-term liabilities

1,139


1,409

Total liabilities

347,867


374,489

Stockholders’ deficit






Preferred stock








Common stock

221


221

Additional paid-in capital

70,854


69,404

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,697


721

Accumulated deficit

(170,171
)

(220,619
)

Total stockholders’ deficit

(97,399
)

(150,273
)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
$
250,468

$
224,216




































































































































































FreightCar


America,


Inc.




Condensed


Consolidated


Statements of Operations


(In


thousands,


except


for


share


and


per


share


data)




(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025


2024

Revenues
$
96,290

$
161,058

Cost of sales

81,896


149,655

Gross profit

14,394


11,403

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,523


7,493

Operating income

3,871


3,910

Interest expense

(4,336
)

(2,391
)

Gain (loss) on change in fair market value of warrant liability

52,888


(15,653
)

Other expense
(139
)

(14
)

Income (loss) before income taxes
52,284


(14,148
)

Income tax provision (benefit)
1,836


(2,577
)

Net income (loss)
$
50,448

$
(11,571
)

Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$
1.54

$
(0.54
)

Net earnings (loss) per common share - diluted
$
1.52

$
(0.54
)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

31,649,133


29,580,182

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

33,285,446


29,580,182



































































































































































































































































































































































FreightCar


America,


Inc.




Condensed


Consolidated


Statements


of


Cash


Flows (In thousands)




(Unaudited)




Three


Months


Ended


March


31,



2025


2024


Cash


flows


from


operating


activities






Net income (loss)
$
50,448

$
(11,571
)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

1,496


1,396

Non-cash lease expense on right-of-use assets

826


703

(Gain) loss on change in fair market value for Warrant liability
(52,888
)

15,653

Stock-based compensation recognized

1,940


760

Other non-cash items, net

2,298


1,746

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable

(5,855
)

(28,632
)

VAT receivable

(4,956
)

(999
)

Inventories

(6,555
)

16,963

Accounts and contractual payables

18,585


(7,884
)

Income taxes payable, net

618


(3,937
)

Lease liability

(997
)

(1,057
)

Customer deposits

17,611





Other assets and liabilities

(9,777
)

(8,463
)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

12,794


(25,322
)






Cash


flows


from


investing


activities






Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(330
)

(966
)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(330
)

(966
)






Cash


flows


from


financing


activities






Deferred financing costs

(1,336
)




Borrowings on revolving line of credit





13,037

Repayments on revolving line of credit





(12,450
)

Repayments on term loan

(719
)




Employee stock settlement

(488
)

(40
)

Financing lease payments

(287
)

(842
)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(2,830
)

(295
)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

9,634


(26,583
)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period

44,450


40,560

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
$
54,084

$
13,977






Supplemental


cash


flow


information






Interest paid
$
1,086

$
852

Income taxes paid
$
1,215

$
403


Non-cash


transactions






Change in unpaid construction in process
$
(47
)
$
(155
)






Non-GAAP


Financial


Measures































































































FreightCar


America,


Inc.




Reconciliation


of Income


(loss)


before


taxes


to


EBITDA



(1)



and


Adjusted


EBITDA



(2)





(In thousands)




(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




March 31,



2025


2024

Income (loss) before income taxes
$
52,284

$
(14,148
)

Depreciation & Amortization

1,496

$
1,396

Interest Expense, net

4,336

$
2,391

EBITDA

58,116


(10,361
)

Change in Fair Value of Warrant

(a)

(52,888
)
$
15,653

Stock Based Compensation

1,940

$
760

Other, net

139

$
14

Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,307

$
6,066
































(1)

EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company’s business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies.




(2)

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges:



(a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (gain) loss associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.





We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.






















































































FreightCar


America,


Inc.




Reconciliation


of


Net


income


(loss)


and


Adjusted


net


income



(1)





(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




March 31,



2025


2024

Net income (loss)
$
50,448

$
(11,571
)

Change in Fair Value of Warrant

(a)

(52,888
)

15,653

Stock Based Compensation

1,940


760

Other, net

139


14

Total non-GAAP adjustments

(50,809
)

16,427

Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments

(b)

1,965


(3,445
)

Adjusted net income
$
1,604

$
1,411


























(1)
Adjusted net income represents net income (loss) before the following charges:



a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (gain) loss associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.



b) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company’s income tax provision calculation.





We believe that Adjusted net income is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted net income is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted net income in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted net income is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

















































































FreightCar


America,


Inc.




Reconciliation


of


Diluted


EPS


and


Adjusted


Diluted


EPS



(1)





(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




March 31,



2025


2024

Diluted EPS
$
1.52

$
(0.54
)

Change in Fair Value of Warrant

(a)

(1.59
)

0.53

Stock Based Compensation

0.06


0.03

Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax per-share

(1.53
)

0.56

Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share

(b)

0.06


(0.12
)

Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
0.05

$
(0.10
)


























(1)
Adjusted Diluted EPS represents Diluted EPS before the following charges:



a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.



b) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company’s income tax provision calculation.





We believe that Adjusted Diluted EPS is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted Diluted EPS is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted Diluted EPS in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.




































































FreightCar


America,


Inc.




Reconciliation


of Cash


flows


provided


by (used


in)


operating


activities,


Free


cash


flow



(1)



and


Adjusted


free cash flow



(2)





(Unaudited)




Three


Months


Ended




March


31,



2025


2024

Cash flows provided by operating activities
$
12,794

$
(25,322
)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(330
)

(966
)

Free cash flow

12,464


(26,288
)

Accrued dividends on Series C Preferred stock

(a)





(4,237
)

Adjusted free cash flow
$
12,464

$
(30,525
)

























(1)
Free cash flow represents the amount by which Cash flows provided by operating activities exceeds capital expenditures.

(2)
Adjusted free cash flow represents the amount by which Free cash flow exceeds the following items:



a) Represents Series C Preferred stock dividends accrued during the period. All accrued preferred share dividends were paid concurrent with redemption of the preferred shares outstanding on December 31, 2024.





We believe that Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because these metrics provide key insights into the potential for growth and ability to generate returns for investors. Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are not financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Free cash flow or Adjusted free cash flow in isolation or as a substitute for Cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

Stocks mentioned

RAIL

