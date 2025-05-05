FreightCar America, Inc. Reports 26% Increase in Gross Profit and Significant Operating Cash Flow in Q1 2025

FreightCar America reports strong Q1 2025 results with increased gross profit and reaffirmed annual guidance amid declining revenues.
FreightCar America, Inc. reported its first-quarter results for 2025, highlighting a 26% increase in gross profit and a 780 basis point expansion in gross margin, leading to a gross profit of $14.4 million. Revenue was $96.3 million, down 40.2% year-over-year due to decreased railcar deliveries. The company achieved a net income of $50.4 million, attributed primarily to a significant non-cash adjustment related to warrant liability, while adjusted net income was $1.6 million. Additionally, FreightCar America's operating cash flow significantly improved to $12.8 million, compared to cash used in the prior year, and it ended the quarter with a strong backlog of $318 million. The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance for deliveries and revenues, indicating confidence in sustained profitable growth and improved market share.
Potential Positives
- Gross profit increased by 26%, and gross margin expanded by 780 basis points, indicating improved profitability and operational efficiency.
- Generated operating cash flow of $12.8 million, a significant turnaround from cash used in the previous year, demonstrating a stronger cash generation capability.
- Strong order intake with 1,250 railcars ordered during the quarter, reflecting a solid demand and the company’s ability to capture market share.
- Reaffirmed full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, suggesting confidence in operational performance and future growth potential.
Potential Negatives
- Revenues decreased by 40.2% compared to the first quarter of 2024, which raises concerns about declining demand or market challenges.
- Despite a significant increase in net income, adjusted net income was only $1.6 million, suggesting reliance on non-cash factors to achieve profitability.
- High non-cash adjustments related to warrant liability ($52.9 million) could indicate volatility or instability in financial performance, impacting investor confidence.
FAQ
What was FreightCar America's gross profit growth in Q1 2025?
FreightCar America experienced a 26% increase in gross profit in Q1 2025.
How much operating cash flow did FreightCar generate?
The company generated operating cash flow of $13 million during the first quarter of 2025.
What is FreightCar America's guidance for railcar deliveries in 2025?
FreightCar America expects to deliver between 4,500 and 4,900 railcars in fiscal year 2025.
How did the company's gross margin change?
FreightCar America's gross margin expanded by 780 basis points, reaching 14.9% in Q1 2025.
What does FreightCar's backlog value indicate?
The company ended the quarter with a backlog of 3,337 units valued at $318 million.
$RAIL Insider Trading Activity
$RAIL insiders have traded $RAIL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES R MEYER purchased 23,400 shares for an estimated $251,316
$RAIL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $RAIL stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC added 302,620 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,711,475
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 267,778 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,399,290
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 255,811 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,292,066
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 216,307 shares (+125.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,938,110
- MINERVA ADVISORS LLC removed 200,099 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,792,887
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 188,369 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,041,680
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 158,700 shares (+128.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,421,952
Strong Order Intake Supports Reaffirmed Full Year Guidance
CHICAGO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar America” or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First
Quarter 2025
Highlights
Revenues of $96.3 million, consistent with expectations, decreased 40.2% from $161.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, with planned railcar deliveries of 710 units compared to 1,223 units in the prior-year period
Gross margin of 14.9% with gross profit of $14.4 million, compared to gross margin of 7.1% with gross profit of $11.4 million in the first quarter of 2024
Net income of $50.4 million, or $1.52 per share and Adjusted net income of $1.6 million, or $0.05 per share, primarily reflecting a $52.9 million non-cash adjustment due to change in warrant liability
Adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 20.5%
Generated Operating Cash Flow of $12.8 million, compared to $25.3 million of cash used in the first quarter of 2024, a $38.1 million increase year over year
Generated Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $12.5 million, compared to $30.5 million of cash used in the first quarter of 2024, a $43.0 million increase year over year
Ended the quarter with a backlog of 3,337 units valued at $318 million
“We continued to solidify our position as the fastest-growing railcar manufacturer in North America, driven by strong commercial execution and operational discipline. In line with our expectations for the first quarter, we achieved robust margins, once again outperforming our industry peers, reflecting our commitment to differentiated product offerings and exceptional commercial discipline. Order activity remained strong, with 1,250 railcars ordered during the quarter valued at approximately $141 million, underscoring our ongoing momentum and expanding market share,” commented Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America.
Randall continued, “Looking forward, our healthy backlog and growing inquiry pipeline position us for a meaningful ramp up in deliveries for the remainder of the year. While the industry has experienced some delays in order placements, we have continued to capture significant market share through our agility and superior responsiveness to customer needs. We reaffirm our previously announced full-year guidance and remain confident in our ability to deliver profitable growth and increased market share, further strengthening our long-term competitive position.”
Fiscal
Year
2025
Outlook
The Company has reaffirmed outlook for fiscal year 2025 as follows:
Fiscal
2025
Outlook
Year-over-Year
Growth
at
Midpoint
Railcar
Deliveries
4,500 – 4,900 Railcars
7.7%
Revenue
$530 - $595 million
0.6%
Adjusted
EBITDA
1
$43 - $49 million
7.0%
1. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying adjustments necessary to calculate such non-GAAP measure without unreasonable effort. Material changes to such adjustments, including warrant liability and non-core operating items, could affect future GAAP results.
Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer of FreightCar America, added, “We remain in a strong financial position, generating consistent operating and free cash flow, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow, while ending the quarter with over $50 million in cash on hand. Our disciplined approach continues to drive margin strength and consistent cash generation, reinforcing our balance sheet and providing significant financial flexibility. We are firmly on track to achieve our full year guidance targets and remain committed to sustainable value creation through continued operational efficiency, commercial execution and delivering positive free cash flow for the year.”
First
Quarter 2025 Conference
Call
&
Webcast
Information
The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, May 6, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results. FreightCar America invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call.
Teleconference details are as follows:
May 6, 2025
11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time
Phone: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562
Webcast access at:
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1715426&tp_key=3b0d01ded6
About
FreightCar
America
FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit
www.freightcaramerica.com
.
Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains statements relating to our expected financial performance, financial condition, and/or future business prospects, events and/or plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, the cyclical nature of our business; adverse geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including inflation; material disruption in the movement of rail traffic for deliveries; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum; delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion; delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings; potential unexpected changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including tariffs and trade barriers (including recent United States tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed on China, Canada, Mexico and other countries and any retaliatory actions taken by such countries); and other competitive factors. The factors listed above are not exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time that may cause our business not to develop as we expect, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP
Financial
Measures
This press release includes measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted EPS, Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these measures to the applicable most closely comparable GAAP measures, and reasons for the Company’s use of these measures, are presented in the attached pages.
Investor Contact:
RAILIR@Riveron.com
FreightCar
America,
Inc.
Condensed
Consolidated
Balance
Sheets
(In thousands, except for share data)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
2025
December
31,
2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents
$
54,084
$
44,450
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
18,361
12,506
VAT receivable
8,769
3,851
Inventories, net
79,109
75,281
Assets held for sale
629
629
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
12,025
8,314
Total current assets
172,977
145,031
Property, plant and equipment, net
28,839
30,107
Right of use asset operating lease
2,312
2,423
Right of use asset finance lease
44,366
45,081
Other long-term assets
1,974
1,574
Total assets
$
250,468
$
224,216
Liabilities
and
Stockholders’
Deficit
Current liabilities
Accounts and contractual payables
$
64,709
$
49,574
Accrued payroll and other employee costs
5,996
6,286
Accrued warranty
2,162
2,389
Customer deposits
17,611
—
Deferred revenue
3,402
8,556
Current portion of long-term debt
2,875
2,875
Lease liability finance lease, current
1,356
1,256
Other current liabilities
9,949
9,889
Total current liabilities
108,060
80,825
Long-term debt, net of current portion
105,302
105,540
Warrant liability
83,431
136,319
Accrued pension costs
1,138
1,073
Lease liability operating lease, long-term
2,506
2,645
Lease liability finance lease, long-term
46,291
46,678
Other long-term liabilities
1,139
1,409
Total liabilities
347,867
374,489
Stockholders’ deficit
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
221
221
Additional paid-in capital
70,854
69,404
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,697
721
Accumulated deficit
(170,171
)
(220,619
)
Total stockholders’ deficit
(97,399
)
(150,273
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
$
250,468
$
224,216
FreightCar
America,
Inc.
Condensed
Consolidated
Statements of Operations
(In
thousands,
except
for
share
and
per
share
data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Revenues
$
96,290
$
161,058
Cost of sales
81,896
149,655
Gross profit
14,394
11,403
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10,523
7,493
Operating income
3,871
3,910
Interest expense
(4,336
)
(2,391
)
Gain (loss) on change in fair market value of warrant liability
52,888
(15,653
)
Other expense
(139
)
(14
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
52,284
(14,148
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
1,836
(2,577
)
Net income (loss)
$
50,448
$
(11,571
)
Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$
1.54
$
(0.54
)
Net earnings (loss) per common share - diluted
$
1.52
$
(0.54
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic
31,649,133
29,580,182
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted
33,285,446
29,580,182
FreightCar
America,
Inc.
Condensed
Consolidated
Statements
of
Cash
Flows (In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three
Months
Ended
March
31,
2025
2024
Cash
flows
from
operating
activities
Net income (loss)
$
50,448
$
(11,571
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,496
1,396
Non-cash lease expense on right-of-use assets
826
703
(Gain) loss on change in fair market value for Warrant liability
(52,888
)
15,653
Stock-based compensation recognized
1,940
760
Other non-cash items, net
2,298
1,746
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(5,855
)
(28,632
)
VAT receivable
(4,956
)
(999
)
Inventories
(6,555
)
16,963
Accounts and contractual payables
18,585
(7,884
)
Income taxes payable, net
618
(3,937
)
Lease liability
(997
)
(1,057
)
Customer deposits
17,611
—
Other assets and liabilities
(9,777
)
(8,463
)
Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
12,794
(25,322
)
Cash
flows
from
investing
activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(330
)
(966
)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(330
)
(966
)
Cash
flows
from
financing
activities
Deferred financing costs
(1,336
)
—
Borrowings on revolving line of credit
—
13,037
Repayments on revolving line of credit
—
(12,450
)
Repayments on term loan
(719
)
—
Employee stock settlement
(488
)
(40
)
Financing lease payments
(287
)
(842
)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(2,830
)
(295
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
9,634
(26,583
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period
44,450
40,560
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
$
54,084
$
13,977
Supplemental
cash
flow
information
Interest paid
$
1,086
$
852
Income taxes paid
$
1,215
$
403
Non-cash
transactions
Change in unpaid construction in process
$
(47
)
$
(155
)
Non-GAAP
Financial
Measures
FreightCar
America,
Inc.
Reconciliation
of Income
(loss)
before
taxes
to
EBITDA
(1)
and
Adjusted
EBITDA
(2)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
52,284
$
(14,148
)
Depreciation & Amortization
1,496
$
1,396
Interest Expense, net
4,336
$
2,391
EBITDA
58,116
(10,361
)
Change in Fair Value of Warrant
(a)
(52,888
)
$
15,653
Stock Based Compensation
1,940
$
760
Other, net
139
$
14
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,307
$
6,066
(1)
EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company’s business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges:
(a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (gain) loss associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FreightCar
America,
Inc.
Reconciliation
of
Net
income
(loss)
and
Adjusted
net
income
(1)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Net income (loss)
$
50,448
$
(11,571
)
Change in Fair Value of Warrant
(a)
(52,888
)
15,653
Stock Based Compensation
1,940
760
Other, net
139
14
Total non-GAAP adjustments
(50,809
)
16,427
Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments
(b)
1,965
(3,445
)
Adjusted net income
$
1,604
$
1,411
(1)
Adjusted net income represents net income (loss) before the following charges:
a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (gain) loss associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.
b) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company’s income tax provision calculation.
We believe that Adjusted net income is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted net income is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted net income in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted net income is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FreightCar
America,
Inc.
Reconciliation
of
Diluted
EPS
and
Adjusted
Diluted
EPS
(1)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Diluted EPS
$
1.52
$
(0.54
)
Change in Fair Value of Warrant
(a)
(1.59
)
0.53
Stock Based Compensation
0.06
0.03
Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax per-share
(1.53
)
0.56
Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share
(b)
0.06
(0.12
)
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
0.05
$
(0.10
)
(1)
Adjusted Diluted EPS represents Diluted EPS before the following charges:
a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.
b) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company’s income tax provision calculation.
We believe that Adjusted Diluted EPS is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted Diluted EPS is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted Diluted EPS in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FreightCar
America,
Inc.
Reconciliation
of Cash
flows
provided
by (used
in)
operating
activities,
Free
cash
flow
(1)
and
Adjusted
free cash flow
(2)
(Unaudited)
Three
Months
Ended
March
31,
2025
2024
Cash flows provided by operating activities
$
12,794
$
(25,322
)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(330
)
(966
)
Free cash flow
12,464
(26,288
)
Accrued dividends on Series C Preferred stock
(a)
–
(4,237
)
Adjusted free cash flow
$
12,464
$
(30,525
)
(1)
Free cash flow represents the amount by which Cash flows provided by operating activities exceeds capital expenditures.
(2)
Adjusted free cash flow represents the amount by which Free cash flow exceeds the following items:
a) Represents Series C Preferred stock dividends accrued during the period. All accrued preferred share dividends were paid concurrent with redemption of the preferred shares outstanding on December 31, 2024.
We believe that Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because these metrics provide key insights into the potential for growth and ability to generate returns for investors. Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are not financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Free cash flow or Adjusted free cash flow in isolation or as a substitute for Cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
