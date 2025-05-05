FreightCar America, Inc. Reports 26% Increase in Gross Profit and Significant Operating Cash Flow in Q1 2025

FreightCar America reports strong Q1 2025 results with increased gross profit and reaffirmed annual guidance amid declining revenues.

FreightCar America, Inc. reported its first-quarter results for 2025, highlighting a 26% increase in gross profit and a 780 basis point expansion in gross margin, leading to a gross profit of $14.4 million. Revenue was $96.3 million, down 40.2% year-over-year due to decreased railcar deliveries. The company achieved a net income of $50.4 million, attributed primarily to a significant non-cash adjustment related to warrant liability, while adjusted net income was $1.6 million. Additionally, FreightCar America's operating cash flow significantly improved to $12.8 million, compared to cash used in the prior year, and it ended the quarter with a strong backlog of $318 million. The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance for deliveries and revenues, indicating confidence in sustained profitable growth and improved market share.

Gross profit increased by 26%, and gross margin expanded by 780 basis points, indicating improved profitability and operational efficiency.

Generated operating cash flow of $12.8 million, a significant turnaround from cash used in the previous year, demonstrating a stronger cash generation capability.

Strong order intake with 1,250 railcars ordered during the quarter, reflecting a solid demand and the company’s ability to capture market share.

Reaffirmed full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, suggesting confidence in operational performance and future growth potential.

Revenues decreased by 40.2% compared to the first quarter of 2024, which raises concerns about declining demand or market challenges.

Despite a significant increase in net income, adjusted net income was only $1.6 million, suggesting reliance on non-cash factors to achieve profitability.

High non-cash adjustments related to warrant liability ($52.9 million) could indicate volatility or instability in financial performance, impacting investor confidence.

What was FreightCar America's gross profit growth in Q1 2025?

FreightCar America experienced a 26% increase in gross profit in Q1 2025.

How much operating cash flow did FreightCar generate?

The company generated operating cash flow of $13 million during the first quarter of 2025.

What is FreightCar America's guidance for railcar deliveries in 2025?

FreightCar America expects to deliver between 4,500 and 4,900 railcars in fiscal year 2025.

How did the company's gross margin change?

FreightCar America's gross margin expanded by 780 basis points, reaching 14.9% in Q1 2025.

What does FreightCar's backlog value indicate?

The company ended the quarter with a backlog of 3,337 units valued at $318 million.

Strong Order Intake Supports Reaffirmed Full Year Guidance







CHICAGO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar America” or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First





Quarter 2025





Highlights









Revenues of $96.3 million, consistent with expectations, decreased 40.2% from $161.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, with planned railcar deliveries of 710 units compared to 1,223 units in the prior-year period



Gross margin of 14.9% with gross profit of $14.4 million, compared to gross margin of 7.1% with gross profit of $11.4 million in the first quarter of 2024



Net income of $50.4 million, or $1.52 per share and Adjusted net income of $1.6 million, or $0.05 per share, primarily reflecting a $52.9 million non-cash adjustment due to change in warrant liability



Adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 20.5%



Generated Operating Cash Flow of $12.8 million, compared to $25.3 million of cash used in the first quarter of 2024, a $38.1 million increase year over year



Generated Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $12.5 million, compared to $30.5 million of cash used in the first quarter of 2024, a $43.0 million increase year over year



Ended the quarter with a backlog of 3,337 units valued at $318 million











“We continued to solidify our position as the fastest-growing railcar manufacturer in North America, driven by strong commercial execution and operational discipline. In line with our expectations for the first quarter, we achieved robust margins, once again outperforming our industry peers, reflecting our commitment to differentiated product offerings and exceptional commercial discipline. Order activity remained strong, with 1,250 railcars ordered during the quarter valued at approximately $141 million, underscoring our ongoing momentum and expanding market share,” commented Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America.





Randall continued, “Looking forward, our healthy backlog and growing inquiry pipeline position us for a meaningful ramp up in deliveries for the remainder of the year. While the industry has experienced some delays in order placements, we have continued to capture significant market share through our agility and superior responsiveness to customer needs. We reaffirm our previously announced full-year guidance and remain confident in our ability to deliver profitable growth and increased market share, further strengthening our long-term competitive position.”







Fiscal





Year





2025





Outlook







The Company has reaffirmed outlook for fiscal year 2025 as follows:















Fiscal





2025





Outlook









Year-over-Year









Growth





at





Midpoint













Railcar





Deliveries







4,500 – 4,900 Railcars





7.7%











Revenue







$530 - $595 million





0.6%











Adjusted





EBITDA







1









$43 - $49 million





7.0%











1. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying adjustments necessary to calculate such non-GAAP measure without unreasonable effort. Material changes to such adjustments, including warrant liability and non-core operating items, could affect future GAAP results.







Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer of FreightCar America, added, “We remain in a strong financial position, generating consistent operating and free cash flow, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow, while ending the quarter with over $50 million in cash on hand. Our disciplined approach continues to drive margin strength and consistent cash generation, reinforcing our balance sheet and providing significant financial flexibility. We are firmly on track to achieve our full year guidance targets and remain committed to sustainable value creation through continued operational efficiency, commercial execution and delivering positive free cash flow for the year.”







First





Quarter 2025 Conference





Call





&





Webcast





Information







The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, May 6, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results. FreightCar America invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call.





Teleconference details are as follows:







May 6, 2025



11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time



Phone: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562



Webcast access at:





https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1715426&tp_key=3b0d01ded6













About





FreightCar





America







FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit





www.freightcaramerica.com



.









Forward-Looking





Statements







This press release contains statements relating to our expected financial performance, financial condition, and/or future business prospects, events and/or plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, the cyclical nature of our business; adverse geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including inflation; material disruption in the movement of rail traffic for deliveries; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum; delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion; delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings; potential unexpected changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including tariffs and trade barriers (including recent United States tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed on China, Canada, Mexico and other countries and any retaliatory actions taken by such countries); and other competitive factors. The factors listed above are not exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time that may cause our business not to develop as we expect, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Non-GAAP





Financial





Measures







This press release includes measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted EPS, Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these measures to the applicable most closely comparable GAAP measures, and reasons for the Company’s use of these measures, are presented in the attached pages.



























FreightCar





America,





Inc.









Condensed





Consolidated





Balance





Sheets





(In thousands, except for share data)









(Unaudited)

















































March 31,









2025













December





31,









2024

















Assets































Current assets

































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents





$





54,084









$





44,450













Accounts receivable, net of allowance









18,361













12,506













VAT receivable









8,769













3,851













Inventories, net









79,109













75,281













Assets held for sale









629













629













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









12,025













8,314













Total current assets









172,977













145,031













Property, plant and equipment, net









28,839













30,107













Right of use asset operating lease









2,312













2,423













Right of use asset finance lease









44,366













45,081













Other long-term assets









1,974













1,574













Total assets





$





250,468









$





224,216















Liabilities





and





Stockholders’





Deficit



































Current liabilities

































Accounts and contractual payables





$





64,709









$





49,574













Accrued payroll and other employee costs









5,996













6,286













Accrued warranty









2,162













2,389













Customer deposits









17,611













—













Deferred revenue









3,402













8,556













Current portion of long-term debt









2,875













2,875













Lease liability finance lease, current









1,356













1,256













Other current liabilities









9,949













9,889













Total current liabilities









108,060









80,825













Long-term debt, net of current portion









105,302













105,540













Warrant liability









83,431













136,319













Accrued pension costs









1,138













1,073













Lease liability operating lease, long-term









2,506













2,645













Lease liability finance lease, long-term









46,291













46,678













Other long-term liabilities









1,139













1,409













Total liabilities









347,867













374,489













Stockholders’ deficit

































Preferred stock









—













—













Common stock









221













221













Additional paid-in capital









70,854













69,404













Accumulated other comprehensive income









1,697













721













Accumulated deficit









(170,171





)









(220,619





)









Total stockholders’ deficit









(97,399





)









(150,273





)









Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit





$





250,468









$





224,216



































FreightCar





America,





Inc.









Condensed





Consolidated





Statements of Operations





(In





thousands,





except





for





share





and





per





share





data)









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

























March 31,





















2025













2024























Revenues





$





96,290









$





161,058













Cost of sales









81,896













149,655













Gross profit









14,394













11,403













Selling, general and administrative expenses









10,523













7,493













Operating income









3,871













3,910













Interest expense









(4,336





)









(2,391





)









Gain (loss) on change in fair market value of warrant liability









52,888













(15,653





)









Other expense





(139





)









(14





)









Income (loss) before income taxes





52,284













(14,148





)









Income tax provision (benefit)





1,836













(2,577





)









Net income (loss)





$





50,448









$





(11,571





)









Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic





$





1.54









$





(0.54





)









Net earnings (loss) per common share - diluted





$





1.52









$





(0.54





)









Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic









31,649,133













29,580,182













Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted









33,285,446













29,580,182



























FreightCar





America,





Inc.









Condensed





Consolidated





Statements





of





Cash





Flows (In thousands)









(Unaudited)

























Three





Months





Ended





March





31,





















2025













2024

















Cash





flows





from





operating





activities



































Net income (loss)





$





50,448









$





(11,571





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization









1,496













1,396













Non-cash lease expense on right-of-use assets









826













703













(Gain) loss on change in fair market value for Warrant liability





(52,888





)









15,653













Stock-based compensation recognized









1,940













760













Other non-cash items, net









2,298













1,746













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable









(5,855





)









(28,632





)









VAT receivable









(4,956





)









(999





)









Inventories









(6,555





)









16,963













Accounts and contractual payables









18,585













(7,884





)









Income taxes payable, net









618













(3,937





)









Lease liability









(997





)









(1,057





)









Customer deposits









17,611













—













Other assets and liabilities









(9,777





)









(8,463





)









Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities









12,794













(25,322





)



















Cash





flows





from





investing





activities



































Purchase of property, plant and equipment









(330





)









(966





)









Net cash flows used in investing activities









(330





)









(966





)



















Cash





flows





from





financing





activities



































Deferred financing costs









(1,336





)









—













Borrowings on revolving line of credit









—













13,037













Repayments on revolving line of credit









—













(12,450





)









Repayments on term loan









(719





)









—













Employee stock settlement









(488





)









(40





)









Financing lease payments









(287





)









(842





)









Net cash flows used in financing activities









(2,830





)









(295





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









9,634













(26,583





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period









44,450













40,560













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period





$





54,084









$





13,977























Supplemental





cash





flow





information



































Interest paid





$





1,086









$





852













Income taxes paid





$





1,215









$





403















Non-cash





transactions



































Change in unpaid construction in process





$





(47





)





$





(155





)























Non-GAAP





Financial





Measures













FreightCar





America,





Inc.









Reconciliation





of Income





(loss)





before





taxes





to





EBITDA







(1)







and





Adjusted





EBITDA







(2)











(In thousands)









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025













2024















Income (loss) before income taxes





$





52,284









$





(14,148





)









Depreciation & Amortization









1,496









$





1,396













Interest Expense, net









4,336









$





2,391













EBITDA









58,116













(10,361





)









Change in Fair Value of Warrant



(a)











(52,888





)





$





15,653













Stock Based Compensation









1,940









$





760













Other, net









139









$





14













Adjusted EBITDA





$





7,307









$





6,066

























(1)









EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company’s business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies.

























(2)









Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges:

















(a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (gain) loss associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.

























We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.











FreightCar





America,





Inc.









Reconciliation





of





Net





income





(loss)





and





Adjusted





net





income







(1)











(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025













2024















Net income (loss)





$





50,448









$





(11,571





)









Change in Fair Value of Warrant



(a)











(52,888





)









15,653













Stock Based Compensation









1,940













760













Other, net









139













14













Total non-GAAP adjustments









(50,809





)









16,427













Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments



(b)











1,965













(3,445





)









Adjusted net income





$





1,604









$





1,411

























(1)





Adjusted net income represents net income (loss) before the following charges:

















a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (gain) loss associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.

















b) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company’s income tax provision calculation.

























We believe that Adjusted net income is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted net income is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted net income in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted net income is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



















FreightCar





America,





Inc.









Reconciliation





of





Diluted





EPS





and





Adjusted





Diluted





EPS







(1)











(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024



















Diluted EPS





$





1.52









$





(0.54





)









Change in Fair Value of Warrant



(a)











(1.59





)









0.53













Stock Based Compensation









0.06













0.03













Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax per-share









(1.53





)









0.56













Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share



(b)











0.06













(0.12





)









Adjusted Diluted EPS





$





0.05









$





(0.10





)





















(1)





Adjusted Diluted EPS represents Diluted EPS before the following charges:

















a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.

















b) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company’s income tax provision calculation.

























We believe that Adjusted Diluted EPS is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted Diluted EPS is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted Diluted EPS in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.











FreightCar





America,





Inc.









Reconciliation





of Cash





flows





provided





by (used





in)





operating





activities,





Free





cash





flow







(1)







and





Adjusted





free cash flow







(2)











(Unaudited)

























Three





Months





Ended









March





31,





















2025













2024















Cash flows provided by operating activities





$





12,794









$





(25,322





)









Purchase of property, plant and equipment









(330





)









(966





)









Free cash flow









12,464













(26,288





)









Accrued dividends on Series C Preferred stock



(a)











–













(4,237





)









Adjusted free cash flow





$





12,464









$





(30,525





)





















(1)





Free cash flow represents the amount by which Cash flows provided by operating activities exceeds capital expenditures.









(2)





Adjusted free cash flow represents the amount by which Free cash flow exceeds the following items:

















a) Represents Series C Preferred stock dividends accrued during the period. All accrued preferred share dividends were paid concurrent with redemption of the preferred shares outstanding on December 31, 2024.

























We believe that Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because these metrics provide key insights into the potential for growth and ability to generate returns for investors. Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are not financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Free cash flow or Adjusted free cash flow in isolation or as a substitute for Cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



