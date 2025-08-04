FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11.68 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $8.18 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FreightCar America, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.84 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.5% to $118.62 million from $147.42 million last year.

FreightCar America, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.68 Mln. vs. $8.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $118.62 Mln vs. $147.42 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $530 - $595 Mln

