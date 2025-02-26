FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

FreightCar America schedules Q4 and full year 2024 financial results release and conference call for March 12-13, 2025.

FreightCar America, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 12, 2024, after market close. A conference call and live webcast to discuss these results will take place on March 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and media can access the webcast on the company's Investor Relations page. The call can also be joined via phone, with details provided for both participation and audio replay options. FreightCar America, based in Chicago, is a prominent manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars and related services, having been in operation since 1901.

Potential Positives

FreightCar America is set to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating the company’s commitment to transparency and timely communication with investors.

The conference call and webcast demonstrate the company's efforts to engage stakeholders and provide insights into its financial performance.

FreightCar America's long-standing history and expertise since 1901 reinforce its credibility and reliability as a leader in the railroad freight car industry.

The availability of an audio replay and archived webcast allows for broader access to the financial information, catering to various stakeholders’ needs.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any insight or preview of the financial results that will be disclosed, potentially leading to investor anxiety ahead of the announcement.

The company is expecting to report results on March 12, 2024, which is later than many companies in the industry, possibly indicating delays or issues in their reporting processes.

Webcast participants are not allowed to ask questions, which may frustrate investors seeking engagement and transparency from the company.

FAQ

When will FreightCar America announce its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024?

FreightCar America will release its financial results on March 12, 2024, after market close.

How can I listen to the FreightCar America conference call?

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast or by dialing the provided phone numbers.

What time is the FreightCar America conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for March 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Is there an audio replay available for the conference call?

Yes, an audio replay will be available from March 13 to March 27, 2025.

Where can I find more information about FreightCar America?

You can find more information on the company's Investor Relations website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

$RAIL Insider Trading Activity

$RAIL insiders have traded $RAIL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES R MEYER purchased 23,400 shares for an estimated $251,316

WILLIAM D GEHL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $198,300 .

. MALCOLM F MOORE sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $72,000

NIGRIS FELAN JOSE DE purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $40,741

$RAIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $RAIL stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL), a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, March 12, 2024, after the market close. The conference call and live webcast will be held on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at



www.freightcaramerica.com



.





Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call which can be accessed at:





Event URL:



https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1705240&tp_key=9b9e1839ef







Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (877) 407-0789 or (201) 689-8562. Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call.





An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 13, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 27, 2025. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode is 13751273. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the FreightCar America Investor Relations website.







About FreightCar America







FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit



www.freightcaramerica.com



.









Investor Contact







RAILIR@Riveron.com









