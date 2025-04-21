FreightCar America, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Teleconference Details

FreightCar America will release Q1 2025 results on May 5, followed by a teleconference on May 6.

$RAIL Insider Trading Activity

$RAIL insiders have traded $RAIL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES R MEYER purchased 23,400 shares for an estimated $251,316

$RAIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $RAIL stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHICAGO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL), a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 5, 2025, after the market close and host a teleconference to discuss its first quarter 2025 results on the following day. Teleconference details are as follows:







May 6, 2025



11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time



11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time



Phone: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562



Webcast access at:



www.freightcaramerica.com









Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call. Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call.





An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode is 13753235. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the FreightCar America Investor Relations website.







About FreightCar America







FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit



www.freightcaramerica.com



.









Investor Contact







RAILIR@Riveron.com









