FREIGHTCAR AMERICA Earnings Preview: Recent $RAIL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FREIGHTCAR AMERICA ($RAIL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $155,058,360 and earnings of $0.05 per share.

FREIGHTCAR AMERICA Insider Trading Activity

FREIGHTCAR AMERICA insiders have traded $RAIL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES R MEYER purchased 23,400 shares for an estimated $251,316

WILLIAM D GEHL sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $108,300

NIGRIS FELAN JOSE DE purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $40,741

FREIGHTCAR AMERICA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of FREIGHTCAR AMERICA stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

