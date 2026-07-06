FreightCar America Bags Order For 1,900 Railcars

(RTTNews) - FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL), the manufacturer of freight railcars, Monday announced that it has secured a multiyear order for 1900 railcars from a key customer, with deliveries scheduled through 2028.

The financial details of the order have not been divulged.

The company also said that its second quarter orders totaled around 3000 railcars.

In pre-market activity, RAIL shares were trading at $9.03, up 0.67% on the Nasdaq.

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