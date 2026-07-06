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FreightCar America Bags Order For 1,900 Railcars

July 06, 2026 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL), the manufacturer of freight railcars, Monday announced that it has secured a multiyear order for 1900 railcars from a key customer, with deliveries scheduled through 2028.

The financial details of the order have not been divulged.

The company also said that its second quarter orders totaled around 3000 railcars.

In pre-market activity, RAIL shares were trading at $9.03, up 0.67% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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