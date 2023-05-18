FreightCar America Appoints Nicholas Randall As COO

(RTTNews) - FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL), a railroad freight cars manufacturer, announced on Thursday, that it has appointed Nichola Randall as the Chief Operating Officer, effective June 26.

Randall holds over 20 years of global experience in the industry. He has held senior positions at Alcoa and Jaguar & Land Rover Vehicles. He is currently heading a division of the aerospace company Precision Castparts Corporation or PCC, which is part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

In Premarket activity, the stock was trading at $3.1 up 3.68% on the Nasdaq.

