Freight Technologies Plans New Share Issuance

May 24, 2024 — 01:01 pm EDT

Freight Technologies (FRGT) has released an update.

Freight Technologies, Inc. announces the proposed issuance of up to 20 million ordinary shares, each valued at $1.10, aiming to raise an aggregate offering price of $2.3 million. This move is in accordance with a sales agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, underpinning the company’s registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the SEC. Legal counsel confirms the shares have been duly authorized and upon issue against full payment, will be validly issued, fully paid, and non-assessable under British Virgin Islands law.

