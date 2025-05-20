Freight Technologies, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Improved Margins and Profitability Progress

Freight Technologies, Inc. reported Q1 2025 results, highlighting improved gross margins and operational cash flow amidst economic challenges.

Freight Technologies, Inc. (Fr8Tech) announced its first-quarter results for 2025, highlighting significant advancements and financial improvements despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company reported a 7% increase in gross margins year-over-year, improved cash flow from operations, and a reduced net loss of $1.6 million compared to the same quarter in 2024. Key developments included the launch of Fleet Rocket, an advanced Transportation Management System, and enhancements to the Fr8App with AI capabilities. Additionally, Fr8Tech initiated a partnership with the University of Monterrey to advance AI technology in logistics and started a cryptocurrency treasury with a $5.2 million purchase of FET tokens. Looking ahead, the company adjusted its 2025 revenue outlook downward due to anticipated impacts of increased tariffs on U.S.-Mexico trade while remaining focused on enhancing its operational solutions.

Potential Positives

Improved gross margin percentage increased to 12.4%, up 7.0% year-over-year, indicating better profitability management.

Cash flow from operations showed a positive trend, with improvements resulting in a smaller operating loss compared to the previous year.

Launched Fleet Rocket and introduced advanced AI-powered tools, demonstrating the company's commitment to innovation in logistics management.

Established the Fr8Tech AI Lab in collaboration with the University of Monterrey to enhance AI technology developments, underscoring the company's focus on long-term technological advancements.

Potential Negatives

The company has reported a net loss of $1.6 million for Q1 2025, although improved from $2.3 million in Q1 2024, it still indicates ongoing financial challenges.

Despite improvements in gross margins, the company is projecting a decrease in revenue and gross profit for 2025 due to anticipated economic impacts from higher tariffs on US-Mexico cross-border trade, which raises concerns about future growth.

The company's cash flow from operations remains negative at ($3.1) million, indicating potential liquidity issues.

FAQ

What were Fr8Tech’s Q1 2025 financial highlights?

In Q1 2025, Fr8Tech reported a gross margin increase to 12.4%, improved cash flow, and reduced net loss to $1.6 million.

What new products did Fr8Tech launch in 2025?

Fr8Tech launched Fleet Rocket, an advanced TMS solution, and an AI-powered Tendering Bot among other new features in Fr8App and Fr8Fleet.

What is the outlook for Fr8Tech in 2025?

Fr8Tech revised its revenue outlook to $20 million to $23 million, citing challenges from economic factors like higher tariffs on trade.

How did Fr8Tech perform compared to 2024?

Compared to Q1 2024, Fr8Tech improved gross margins, reduced operating loss, and increased cash flow from operations in Q1 2025.

What strategic partnerships were announced in the recent press release?

Fr8Tech partnered with the University of Monterrey to develop AI technologies and initiated a cryptocurrency treasury with $5.2 million in FET tokens.

Full Release



HOUSTON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Freight Technologies, Inc.



(Nasdaq: FRGT; “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company, offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions, released its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on May 16, 2025.





“In the first quarter of 2025, the Company continued to build on the transformative progress of 2024. We delivered further improvements across several key metrics including gross margins and cash flow from operations, extended agreements with several multinational enterprises, successfully launched Fleet Rocket, and introduced our advanced AI-powered Tendering Bot. Despite initial headwinds from a challenging and uncertain macroeconomic trade environment, we were able to progress the profitability of the brokerage business and advance our solution set. We remain focused on our mission and commitment to leading digital logistics innovation,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech.







Business Highlights









Launched Fleet Rocket, a cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) software solution to optimize freight brokerage and shipping operations.



Released several new features and capabilities to Fr8App and Fr8Fleet including: AI-powered Tending Bot; mobile app for dispatchers; new tracking integrations with GPS providers and facility locations; attendance control; WhatsApp notifications updates; multi-stop documentation; and additional integrations with customer platforms.



Started the Fr8Tech AI Lab in collaboration with the University of Monterrey to sustain ongoing development of AI-based technologies to transform logistics operations.



Purchased $5.2 million of FET tokens to initiate a cryptocurrency treasury and to collaborate with the Fetch Foundation to accelerate AI-driven product developments.









Financial Highlights









Gross margin percentage increased 7.0% year-over-year to 12.4% in Q1 2025 from 5.4% in Q1 2024, as the Company remained focused on profitable routes in the cross-border and domestic spot markets and realized efficiencies in its dedicated services.



Cash flow from operations improved by $0.2 million year-over-year to ($3.1) million in Q1 2025 from ($3.3) million in Q1 2024 primarily due to improved margins.



Net loss improved year-over-year by $0.7 million to ($1.6) million in Q1 2025 from ($2.3) million in Q1 2024, on higher gross margins percentage and lower operating expenses.













2025 Annual Outlook







Primarily as a result of the expected economic impact of higher tariffs on US-Mexico cross border trade, the Company is lowering the high-end of its revenue and margin outlook for 2025. The Company believes it can recover most, if not all, cross-border volume with domestic shipments across Fr8App and Fr8Fleet, but remains cautious given the current uncertainty surrounding official trade policy between the two countries. Revised outlook for 2025 is:







Revenue: $20 million to $23 million



Gross Profit: $2 million to $2.8 million



Operating Loss: -$4.2 million to -$5.5 million













About Freight Technologies Inc.







Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the







Fr8App







platform for seamless Over-the-Road (OTR) B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region;







Fr8Now







, a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping;







Fr8Fleet







, a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico;







Waavely







, a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide and







Fleet Rocket







a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operator Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit





fr8technologies.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (6) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Fr8Tech other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.





Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







Quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024









Schedule I













FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









(UNAUDITED)

























































Three Months Ended March 31

































2025

























2024





















Revenue











$





4,100,640













$





4,287,760















Cost and expenses











































Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)













3,593,300

















4,056,627













Compensation and employee benefits













1,254,789

















1,454,341













General and administrative













596,753

















731,537













Sales and marketing













16,045

















18,794













Depreciation and amortization













103,854

















110,207















Total cost and expenses















5,564,741

















6,371,506























































Operating loss















(1,464,101





)













(2,083,746





)



















































Other income and expenses











































Interest expense, net













(134,864





)













(172,704





)











Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

























(1,598,965









)

























(2,256,450









)



















































Income tax expense













3,081

















-























































Net loss











$





(1,602,046





)









$





(2,256,450





)



















































Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted











$





(0.73





)









$





(10.76





)











Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding















2,182,281

















209,737























































Net loss











$





(1,602,046





)









$





(2,256,450





)











Other comprehensive gain (loss) net of tax











































Foreign currency translation gain (loss)













20,820

















161,140















Comprehensive loss











$





(1,581,226





)









$





(2,095,310





)

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.











Schedule II













FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





























March 31,





2025









(unaudited)

















December 31,





2024









(audited)

















ASSETS:













































Current assets:











































Cash and cash equivalents









$





416,476













$





204,032













Accounts receivable, net













3,843,152

















3,533,330













Unbilled receivables













2,038,500

















520,037













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,312,075

















792,147















Total current assets















7,610,203

















5,049,546





















































Capitalized software, net













556,641

















574,109













Property and equipment, net













10,818

















13,238













Other long-term assets













29,228

















39,988













Security deposits













7,818

















7,818













Cryptocurrencies













5,200,000

















-













Other intangible assets, net













5,342

















5,546















Total assets











$





13,420,050













$





5,690,245























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT):













































Current liabilities:











































Accounts payable









$





1,717,688













$





1,442,517













Accrued expenses













1,286,134

















1,280,563













Short-term borrowings













3,812,841

















3,343,710













Income tax payable













281,296

















278,215













Insurance financing payable













162,993

















-















Total current liabilities















7,260,952

















6,345,005















Total liabilities















7,260,952

















6,345,005

























































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



















































































STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)











































Series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, unlimited shares authorized; 5,667,418 and 1,815,438 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













567

















182













Series B preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 21,000,000 shares authorized;1,262,074 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













126

















126













Series seed preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized; 7,020 issued and outstanding at March 31, 205 and December 31, 2024













-

















-





























































































Ordinary shares, no par value, (**) unlimited shares authorized; 2,265,074 and 2,185,074 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













-

















-













Additional paid-in capital













53,905,074

















45,510,375













Accumulated deficit













(46,518,825





)













(44,916,779





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(1,227,844





)













(1,248,664





)











Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)















6,159,098

















(654,760





)











Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)











$





13,420,050













$





5,690,245

























(*)





List of authorized shares for Series A preferred









a.





Series A1A preferred shares: 10,000,000 authorized shares









b.





Series A2 preferred shares: 3,000,000 authorized shares









c.





Series A4 preferred shares: unlimited authorized shares









(**)





Ordinary Share par value was change to no par value in June 2024.





















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.







Schedule III













FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(UNAUDITED)

























































Three Months Ended March 31,

































2025

























2024





















Cash flows from operating activities:











































Net loss









$





(1,602,046





)









$





(2,256,450





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









































Depreciation and amortization













103,854

















110,207













Share-based compensation













225,083

















263,188













Non-cash interest













-

















464,726













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable













(249,771





)













(887,971





)









Unbilled receivables













(1,504,593





)













159,797













Prepaid expense and other assets













(315,145





)













2,534













Accounts payable













258,232

















(187,550





)









Accrued expenses













(15,124





)













(930,936





)









Income tax payable













3,081





























Net cash used in operating activities













(3,096,429





)













(3,262,455





)



















































Cash flows from investing activities:











































Capitalization of software development costs













(73,499





)













(86,399





)









Purchase of property and equipment













-

















(1,881





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(73,499





)













(88,280





)



















































Cash flows from financing activities:











































Proceeds from notes payable, net of discounts













-

















750,000













Repayment of insurance financing payable













(17,418





)













(31,429





)









Repayment of short-term borrowings













(2,979,508





)













(3,960,397





)









Proceeds from short-term borrowings













3,448,639

















5,411,274













Proceeds from the issuance of Series A4 Shares













2,970,000

















-













Transaction cost relating to issuance of stock













-

















(20,250





)









Net cash provided by financing activities













3,421,713

















2,149,198























































Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents















251,785

















(1,201,537





)

















































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents













(39,341





)













24,414























































Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period















204,032

















1,560,105















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period











$





416,476













$





382,982























































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information











































Cash paid for interest









$





134,864













$





173,465























































Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity











































Financing of insurance premiums









$





180,411













$





222,891













Issuance of 2,311,248 Series A4 preferred stock









$





5,200,000













$





-























































Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheet











































Cash and cash equivalents









$





416,476













$





382,982















Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows











$





416,476













$





382,982





















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.



