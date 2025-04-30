Freight Technologies, Inc. Announces Strategic $20 Million Investment in Official Trump Cryptocurrency ($TRUMP) and Diversified Crypto Treasury Strategy

Fr8Tech announces $20 million funding for purchasing Official Trump cryptocurrency to diversify its digital asset treasury strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

Freight Technologies, Inc. (Fr8Tech) has announced a new strategy to diversify its digital asset treasury by dedicating up to $20 million in capital, secured through convertible notes, for the purchase of Official Trump cryptocurrency tokens ($TRUMP). This investment makes Fr8Tech one of the first public companies to integrate $TRUMP into its financial strategy. The company's CEO, Javier Selgas, emphasized the importance of promoting trade relationships between the U.S. and Mexico. Alongside the acquisition of $TRUMP tokens, Fr8Tech has already purchased FET tokens valued at around $8 million, which supports its AI-driven technological development. The initial tranche of this financing will provide $1 million, with the potential for additional funds based on certain conditions.

Potential Positives

Fr8Tech is positioned as a pioneer among public companies by making Official Trump Tokens ($TRUMP) a key part of its digital asset strategy.

The announcement of a financing agreement for up to $20 million indicates strong investor confidence and provides substantial capital for strategic acquisitions in the cryptocurrency market.

The combination of purchasing $TRUMP and FET tokens demonstrates a commitment to diversifying the company's digital asset treasury, potentially enhancing financial stability and investment opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Investment in Official Trump cryptocurrency may be viewed as controversial or risky, potentially affecting the company's reputation and investor confidence.

Significant reliance on the $TRUMP tokens within its digital asset strategy could lead to volatility in the company's financial performance if the cryptocurrency market fluctuates.

Issuing convertible notes for crypto investments may raise concerns about the company's prioritization of speculative assets over core business operations and traditional financing methods.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Fr8Tech's recent capital raise?

Fr8Tech's capital raise aims to exclusively purchase Official Trump Tokens ($TRUMP) to diversify its digital asset strategy.

How much capital is Fr8Tech raising for purchasing cryptocurrency?

Fr8Tech is raising up to USD $20 million, dedicated solely to acquiring Official Trump Tokens.

What recent cryptocurrency did Fr8Tech acquire alongside $TRUMP?

Fr8Tech recently acquired FET tokens, valued at approximately $8 million, to enhance its crypto treasury.

What is the significance of Official Trump Tokens for Fr8Tech?

Official Trump Tokens are a cornerstone of Fr8Tech’s strategy to create a diversified cryptocurrency treasury.

Where is Fr8Tech based?

Fr8Tech is headquartered in Houston, Texas, focusing on logistics and technology solutions.

Full Release





-Capital dedicated for the strategic accumulation of Official Trump ($TRUMP) cryptocurrency-









-Creates diversified crypto treasury strategy alongside recent purchase of FET tokens-







HOUSTON, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Freight Technologies, Inc



. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company, offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement for the issuance of convertible notes (the “Agreement”) through a facility of up to USD $20 million with an institutional investor signed on April 29, 2025. Capital from the financing is exclusively earmarked for purchasing





Official Trump





Tokens





($TRUMP)





, making Fr8Tech one of the first public companies to make $TRUMP a cornerstone of its digital asset strategy.





Javier Selgas, Chief Executive Officer of Fr8Tech added, “At the heart of Fr8Tech’s mission is the promotion of productive and active commerce between the United States and Mexico. Mexico is the United States’ top goods trading partner, with Mexico being the leading destination for US exports and the top source for US imports. As US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently stated, ‘I wish to be clear: America First does not mean America alone. To the contrary, it is a call for deeper collaboration and mutual respect among trade partners.’”





“The recent





acquisition of FET Tokens





to our treasury combined with the AI solutions FET supports, continues to help us develop our technology. We believe that the addition of the Official Trump tokens are an excellent way to diversify our crypto treasury, and also an effective way to advocate for fair, balanced, and free trade between Mexico and the US.”





Pursuant to the financing, the Company intends to initially issue notes in the aggregate principal amount of USD $1 million in its first tranche, with additional capacity of up to USD $19 million available in subsequent drawdowns, subject to certain conditions. This transaction to purchase Official Trump tokens advances Fr8Tech’s strategy to build a diversified digital asset treasury, following its recent acquisition of FET tokens (currently valued at approximately $8 million as of April 29, 2025).





The foregoing description does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Company’s current report on Form 8-K dated April 30, 2025, announcing the execution of the Agreement.







About Freight Technologies Inc.







Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the





Fr8App





platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region;





Fr8Now





, a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping;





Fr8Fleet





, a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico;





Waavely





, a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide and





Fleet Rocket





a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operator. Each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit



fr8technologies.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (6) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Fr8Tech other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.





Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



