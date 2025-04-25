Freight Technologies, Inc. Announces Integration with Blue Yonder's TMS for Bayer Crop Science to Enhance Supply Chain Efficiency

Fr8Tech integrates its logistics platform with Bayer's TMS, enhancing supply chain efficiency through automated data exchanges.

Freight Technologies, Inc. (Fr8Tech) announced its integration with Blue Yonder’s Transportation Management System (TMS) through Bayer Crop Science, solidifying its role as a key logistics provider for Bayer for the 2025 season. This integration, achieved via Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), aims to enhance logistics efficiency by automating data exchanges, reducing manual processes, and improving communication. The partnership is expected to provide better shipment visibility, decrease lead times, and optimize resource allocation, thereby advancing Bayer's operational goals. Fr8Tech's CEO, Javier Selgas, emphasized that this integration showcases the flexibility of Fr8Tech's technology solutions, which leverage AI and machine learning to enhance supply chain management.

Fr8Tech's integration with Blue Yonder's Transportation Management System enhances operational efficiency and improves logistics for Bayer, highlighting Fr8Tech's capabilities in supply chain optimization.

This collaboration positions Fr8Tech as a key logistics provider for Bayer, which may strengthen ongoing and future business relationships with significant clients.

The seamless integration of Fr8Tech's platform demonstrates the company's technological flexibility and commitment to innovation in logistics solutions powered by AI and machine learning.

The press release contains several forward-looking statements that carry significant risks and uncertainties, indicating that actual results may materially differ from company expectations, which could impact investor confidence.

The mention of the need to maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq introduces a risk that could lead to potential delisting, raising concerns about the company's market stability.

The acknowledgment of adverse effects from economic, business, and competitive factors suggests that the company may face challenges that could hinder its operational goals and growth potential.

HOUSTON, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Freight Technologies, Inc



. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company, is pleased to announce its integration with supply chain management company



Blue Yonder



’s Transportation Management System (“TMS”) through Bayer Crop Science LP (“Bayer”). This follows Bayer’s selection of Fr8Tech as a key logistics provider in September 2024 for the 2025 season, where Fr8Tech was awarded six critical cross-border lanes for truckload services.





Fr8Tech has integrated its Fr8App platform with Bayer’s instance of Blue Yonder through an Electronic Data Interchange (“EDI”) to help optimize Bayer’s logistics and supply chain management. This direct integration enables automated data exchanges, eliminates manual processes and ensures faster, more accurate communication. Connecting Fr8Tech’s logistics platform with Bayer’s TMS through EDI will allow for enhanced shipment visibility, reduced lead times and optimized resource allocation - improving overall supply chain efficiency and advancing Bayer’s operational goals.





Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech added, “This seamless and rapid integration is a testament to Fr8Tech’s highly flexible platform solutions, enabling companies like Bayer to achieve greater operational efficiency in their supply chain management. This development also further strengthens Fr8Techs’ position as a trusted and leading provider of logistics solutions powered by AI and machine learning.”







About Freight Technologies Inc.







Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the





Fr8App





platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region;





Fr8Now





, a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping;





Fr8Fleet





, a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico;





Waavely





, a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide and





Fleet Rocket





a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operator Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit



fr8technologies.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (6) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Fr8Tech other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.





Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



