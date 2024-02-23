Freight Technologies (FRGT) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 91.80

The average one-year price target for Freight Technologies (NasdaqCM:FRGT) has been revised to 91.80 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4,313.46% from the latest reported closing price of 2.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freight Technologies. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 800.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 202.55% to 169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 106K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Citigroup holds 24K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 11.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRGT by 27.51% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

