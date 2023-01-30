Markets
FRGT

Freight Technologies Climbs After Announcing Alliance With Majoba Logistics

January 30, 2023 — 10:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Freight Technologies, Inc. (FRGT) shares are trading more than 22 percent higher on Monday morning after the company announced an alliance with the Mexican transportation company Majoba Logistics to increase the volume of trucks available for Fr8Fleet dedicated services.

Currently, shares are at $0.48, up 18.83 percent from the previous close of $0.40 on a volume of 23,572,269.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRGT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.