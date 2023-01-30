Freight Technologies Climbs After Announcing Alliance With Majoba Logistics

(RTTNews) - Freight Technologies, Inc. (FRGT) shares are trading more than 22 percent higher on Monday morning after the company announced an alliance with the Mexican transportation company Majoba Logistics to increase the volume of trucks available for Fr8Fleet dedicated services.

Currently, shares are at $0.48, up 18.83 percent from the previous close of $0.40 on a volume of 23,572,269.

