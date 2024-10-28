News & Insights

Freight Technologies Announces 2024 Shareholders Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Freight Technologies (FRGT) has released an update.

Freight Technologies has announced its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, set for December 12 in Monterrey, Mexico, where key proposals including director elections and amendments to company articles will be voted on. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via Internet, phone, or mail prior to the meeting, ensuring their shares are represented. The company’s board recommends voting in favor of all proposals, underscoring the importance of shareholder participation.

