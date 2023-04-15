US Markets
Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt

April 15, 2023 — 06:17 pm EDT

April 15 (Reuters) - A Canadian Pacific CP.TO freight train derailed and caught fire in Maine on Saturday, causing minor injuries to three rail employees.

"A total of three locomotive engines and six rail cars carrying lumber and electrical wiring derailed into a wooded area, where they caught fire and started a small forest fire," Maine's Forest Department said in a statement to Reuters.

Additional rail cars transporting hazardous materials did not derail, it said, adding that these hazardous materials are "not at risk" of leaking and catching fire.

The derailment happened when the train encountered a "track washout," Canadian Pacific said in a statement. The washout may have been caused by a build-up of melting ice and debris.

Earlier in the day, Rockwood Fire and Rescue posted a photo of the derailment on its Facebook page asking residents to "stay clear."

Rockwood fire department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Daniel Wallis)

