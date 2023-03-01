Freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel's Q4 profit drops as economy slows

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

March 01, 2023 — 01:38 am EST

Written by Anastasiia Kozlova and Anna Mackenzie for Reuters ->

Adds details on results

March 1 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne und Nagel International AG KNIN.S on Wednesday reported a 43% drop in fourth-quarter operating profit amid slowing economic activity, and said it expected geopolitical and inflationary challenges to persist in 2023.

Freight forwarders like Kuehne+Nagel and Denmark's DSVDSV.CO benefited from sky-rocketing freight rates in the wake of the pandemic, but falling global consumer demand, soaring inflation and high inventories have since dragged the rates lower.

The group's operating earnings fell to 644 million Swiss francs ($684.60 million) in the fourth quarter, from 1.12 billion francs a year earlier.

Following turbulence in commercial aviation, the company's air freight division's quarterly operating profit halved from a year earlier, weighed down by volatile supply of capacity in the second half of 2022.

Operating profit of the sea freight business fell by 42% as volatility steadily increased in major sea trade routes while complexity in the global ocean freight markets decreased, the company said.

Despite the persistent macroeconomic challenges, Kuehne+Nagel's annual net earnings rose by 30% and the company said it expected positive growth and earnings trends to continue this year.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Anna Mackenzie in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com; Anna.Mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.