Freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel's Q4 profit drops as economy slows

March 1 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne und Nagel International AG KNIN.S on Wednesday reported a 43% drop in fourth-quarter operating profit amid slowing economic activity, and said it expected geopolitical and inflationary challenges to persist in 2023.

Freight forwarders like Kuehne+Nagel and Denmark's DSVDSV.CO benefited from sky-rocketing freight rates in the wake of the pandemic, but falling global consumer demand, soaring inflation and high inventories have since dragged the rates lower.

The group's operating earnings fell to 644 million Swiss francs ($684.60 million) in the fourth quarter, from 1.12 billion francs a year earlier.

Following turbulence in commercial aviation, the company's air freight division's quarterly operating profit halved from a year earlier, weighed down by volatile supply of capacity in the second half of 2022.

Operating profit of the sea freight business fell by 42% as volatility steadily increased in major sea trade routes while complexity in the global ocean freight markets decreased, the company said.

Despite the persistent macroeconomic challenges, Kuehne+Nagel's annual net earnings rose by 30% and the company said it expected positive growth and earnings trends to continue this year.

