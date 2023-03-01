Freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel posts weaker Q4 profit amid macro challenges

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

March 01, 2023 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Anastasiia Kozlova and Anna Mackenzie for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne und Nagel International AG KNIN.S on Wednesday reported a 43% drop in fourth-quarter operating profit citing the economic slowdown, and said it expected challenges from geopolitical developments and inflation to persist in 2023.

Its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 644 million Swiss francs ($684.60 million) in the final quarter of 2022, from 1.12 billion francs a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9407 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Anna Mackenzie in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com; Anna.Mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.