Freight forwarder DSV ups synergies for Agility acquisition

Freight forwarder DSV said on Tuesday it expected the acquisition of Kuwait's Agility Public Warehousing to contribute an annual 3 billion Danish crowns ($469 million) to its operating profit, up from a previous forecast of 2.8 billion crowns.

The Danish firm also confirmed preliminary third-quarter profit released earlier this month when it lifted its 2021 outlook for the fifth time this year on the back of higher freight rates amid global supply chain disruptions.

($1=6.3922 Danish crowns)

