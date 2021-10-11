Freight forwarder DSV upgrades earnings outlook

COPENHAGEN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Freight forwarder DSV DSV.CO on Monday raised its earnings expectations for the year, citing high business activity in the third quarter and continued tight capacity, it said in a statement.

The company now expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items to come in the range of 15.25 billion to 16 billion Danish crowns ($2.49 billion), up from a previous range of 13.75 billion to 14.5 billion crowns.

($1 = 6.4287 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by David Goodman )

