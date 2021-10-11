Freight forwarder DSV upgrades earnings outlook

Freight forwarder DSV on Monday raised its earnings expectations for the year, citing high business activity in the third quarter and continued tight capacity, it said in a statement.

The company now expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items to come in the range of 15.25 billion to 16 billion Danish crowns ($2.49 billion), up from a previous range of 13.75 billion to 14.5 billion crowns.

($1 = 6.4287 Danish crowns)

