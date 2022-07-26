Freight forwarder DSV raises guidance on strong second quarter

Freight forwarder DSV on Tuesday raised its full-year earnings outlook on the back of a strong second quarter as global supply chains continue to suffer from congestion.

DSV now expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items for 2022 to be in the range of 23 billion Danish crowns to 25 billion ($3.16 billion to $3.43 billion), up from an earlier estimate of 21 billion to 23 billion.

($1 = 7.2802 Danish crowns)

