Freight forwarder DSV Q4 profit beats forecast; sees stronger 2020

COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Freight forwarder DSV DSV.CO on Friday posted fourth-quarter profits slightly above forecasts and said it expects stronger earnings this year as it completes the integration of Swiss logistics group Panalpina.

Operating profit before special items stood at 1.78 billion Danish crowns ($261.6 million) for the October-to-December period against an average forecast by analysts of 1.74 billion.

The Copenhagen-based company said it expects operating profit between 8.2 billion and 8.7 billion this year versus 6.65 billion last year.

($1 = 6.8052 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

