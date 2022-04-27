Freight forwarder DSV lifts 2022 outlook, says exiting Russia

Freight forwarder DSV raised its outlook for 2022 on Wednesday, saying it expected global supply chain disruptions to continue, keeping freight rates high, while reporting forecast-beating first-quarter operating profit.

The world's third-largest freight forwarder, which suspended all shipments with Russia in March except for medical supplies, said it was in the process of divesting and exiting its Russian activities.

