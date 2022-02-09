Freight forwarder DSV expects supply chain disruptions well into 2022

COPENHAGEN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Freight forwarder DSV DSV.CO expects to boost operating profit this year as it sees the chaotic conditions in the global supply chain, and hence, higher freight rates, continuing "well into 2022", the company said on Wednesday.

The company, which also posted fourth-quarter operating profit in line with expectations, expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items in the range of 18 billion to 20 billion Danish crowns this year, up from the 16.2 billion achieved in 2021.

($1=6.5174 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

