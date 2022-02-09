Freight forwarder DSV expects supply chain disruptions well into 2022

Contributor
Stine Jacobsen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

Freight forwarder DSV expects to boost operating profit this year as it sees the chaotic conditions in the global supply chain, and hence, higher freight rates, continuing "well into 2022", the company said on Wednesday.

COPENHAGEN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Freight forwarder DSV DSV.CO expects to boost operating profit this year as it sees the chaotic conditions in the global supply chain, and hence, higher freight rates, continuing "well into 2022", the company said on Wednesday.

The company, which also posted fourth-quarter operating profit in line with expectations, expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items in the range of 18 billion to 20 billion Danish crowns this year, up from the 16.2 billion achieved in 2021.

($1=6.5174 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters