Freight-forwarder DSV beats estimates, reinstates guidance

Denmark's freight-forwarder DSV Panalpina on Friday reported better-than-expected earnings and said it would reinstate its former full-year guidance, which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its second-quarter operating profit before special items rose 63% to 2.6 billion Danish crowns ($415.52 million), above an average of 2.36 billion forecast by analysts in a poll compiled by DSV.

For the year, DSV expects an operating profit before special items in the range of 8.2 billion to 8.7 billion.

($1 = 6.2572 Danish crowns)

