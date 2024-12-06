Freetech’s Share Purchase Sparks Market Interest

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:6888) has released an update.

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. has announced the purchase of an additional 400,000 shares as part of its Share Award Scheme, representing approximately 0.037% of the company’s issued share capital. The purchase, conducted by the Trustee, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to its scheme, with an average consideration of HK$0.190 per share. This move could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially catching the interest of stock market enthusiasts.

