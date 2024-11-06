Freetech Subsidiary Seals Maintenance Deals in Tianjin

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:6888) has released an update.

Freetech Road Recycling Technology’s subsidiary, Tianjin Expressway Maintenance, has entered into service agreements for maintenance projects with several associates of Tianjin Expressway Group. These connected transactions, which span from November 2024 to February 2025, are on normal commercial terms and deemed beneficial for the company’s shareholders. Despite being subject to reporting requirements, these transactions are exempt from additional regulatory approvals.

