Freetech Road Recycling’s Major Subsidiary Sale

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:6888) has released an update.
Freetech Road Recycling Technology has announced a significant transaction involving the sale of its subsidiary, valued at RMB71.1 million, to Tianjin Expressway Group. The disposal is classified as a very substantial disposal under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, necessitating shareholder approval. This move will see the subsidiary exiting Freetech’s portfolio, impacting its structure and financial positioning.
