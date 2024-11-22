Freetech Road Recycling’s Major Subsidiary Sale

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:6888) has released an update.

Freetech Road Recycling Technology has announced a significant transaction involving the sale of its subsidiary, valued at RMB71.1 million, to Tianjin Expressway Group. The disposal is classified as a very substantial disposal under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, necessitating shareholder approval. This move will see the subsidiary exiting Freetech’s portfolio, impacting its structure and financial positioning.

