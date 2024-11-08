Freetech Road Recycling Advances Share Award Scheme

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:6888) has released an update.

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. has announced the purchase of 826,000 shares as part of its ongoing Share Award Scheme, representing approximately 0.077% of its issued share capital. The average purchase price was around HK$0.193 per share, amounting to a total consideration of HK$159,422. This move reflects the company’s commitment to its share award initiative, potentially boosting investor confidence.

For further insights into HK:6888 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.