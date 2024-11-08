Freetech Road Recycling Advances Share Award Scheme

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:6888) has released an update.
Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. has announced the purchase of 826,000 shares as part of its ongoing Share Award Scheme, representing approximately 0.077% of its issued share capital. The average purchase price was around HK$0.193 per share, amounting to a total consideration of HK$159,422. This move reflects the company’s commitment to its share award initiative, potentially boosting investor confidence.
