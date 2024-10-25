News & Insights

Freetech Advances Share Award Scheme with New Purchase

October 25, 2024

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:6888) has released an update.

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. continues to bolster its Share Award Scheme with the recent acquisition of 1.5 million shares, representing 0.139% of its issued share capital. The purchase was made at an average price of approximately HK$0.201 per share, totaling HK$301,170. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

