Freetech Advances Share Award Scheme with New Purchase

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. continues to bolster its Share Award Scheme with the recent acquisition of 1.5 million shares, representing 0.139% of its issued share capital. The purchase was made at an average price of approximately HK$0.201 per share, totaling HK$301,170. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

