Freestyle skiing-Former Olympic halfpipe champion Bowman calls time on career

American Maddie Bowman, who won the women's halfpipe freestyle skiing debut at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, announced her retirement from competition on Monday, saying she had given everything she could to advance the sport.
