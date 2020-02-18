US Markets

Freestyle skiing-Canadian Kuroda dies suddenly at 19

Contributor
Frank Pingue Reuters
Published

Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda has died suddenly, Freestyle Canada said on Tuesday. He was 19.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda has died suddenly, Freestyle Canada said on Tuesday. He was 19.

Kuroda, who made his world cup debut this year, passed away suddenly on Monday, Freestyle Canada said in a news release. The cause of death was not disclosed.

"Our hearts are crushed with the immeasurable loss of this effervescent, bright, talented young man," Freestyle Canada Chief Executive Officer Peter Judge said in a news release.

Described as a special young man with an infectious smile, Freestyle Canada said Kuroda's passion and natural talent were all contributing to propel him quickly through the freestyle pathway.

The freestyle skier, who had dreams of becoming a surgeon after pursuing his Olympic ambition, made his world cup debut on his birthday three weeks ago when he finished 34th in Tremblant.

A week later Kuroda was the third highest Canadian on home soil at the world cup event in Calgary where he finished 25th.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Michael Perry)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-941-8094; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular