Freeport's (FCX) Q1 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX recorded net income (attributable to common stock) of $1.5 billion or $1.04 per share in first-quarter 2022, up from $718 million or 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.07, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents.

Revenues rose roughly 36.1% year over year to $6,603 million. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,328.7 million.

The mining giant benefited from higher realized prices and lower costs in the quarter.

Operational Update

Copper production rose 10.9% year over year to 1,009 million pounds in the first quarter.

Consolidated sales from mines rose 24.1% year over year to 1,024 million pounds of copper. The company sold 409,000 ounces of gold and 19 million pounds of molybdenum during the quarter.

Consolidated average unit net cash costs per pound of copper were $1.33, down about 4.3% year over year. The downside was caused by higher sales volume and by-product credits.

The average realized price for copper was $4.66 per pound, up roughly 18.3% year over year. The average realized price per ounce for gold increased around 12.1% year over year to $1,920. The average realized price per pound for molybdenum was $19.3, up around 66.1% year over year.

Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter were $8,338 million, up 82.1% year over year. The company’s long-term debt was $8,256 million, down around 9.8% year over year.

Cash flows provided by operations were $1,691 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Guidance

For 2022, Freeport anticipates consolidated sales volumes to be roughly 4.25 billion pounds of copper.

The company also expects gold sales volumes of 1.6 million ounces for 2022. It also expects sales of 80 million pounds of molybdenum for the year.

For the second quarter of 2022, Freeport expects sales volumes to be 1 billion pounds of copper, 405,000 ounces of gold and 21 million pounds of molybdenum.

Price Performance

Freeport’s shares have rallied 43.6% in the past year compared with a 19.1% rise of the industry.



