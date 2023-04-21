Freeport's (FCX) Earnings Top Estimates in Q1, Revenues Lag

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX recorded net income (attributable to common stock) of $663 million or 46 cents per share in first-quarter 2023, down from $1,527 million or $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 52 cents, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents.



Revenues declined roughly 18% year over year to $5,389 million. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,447.2 million. The results were hurt by lower copper prices. The company also witnessed lower copper and gold sales in the reported quarter.

Operational Highlights

Copper production fell roughly 4% year over year to 965 million pounds in the reported quarter.



Consolidated sales declined around 19% year over year to 832 million pounds of copper. The company sold 270,000 ounces of gold (down around 34% year over year) and 19 million pounds of molybdenum (stable year over year) during the quarter. The decline in copper and gold sales reflects the deferral of sales recognition for around 110 million pounds associated with the PT Smelting tolling arrangement. FCX also witnessed lower operating rates at Grasberg related to a significant weather event that temporarily disrupted operations during February.



Consolidated average unit net cash costs per pound of copper were $1.76, up around 32% year over year. The upside was caused by lower copper sales volumes from PT-FI.



Average realized price for copper was $4.11 per pound, down roughly 12% year over year. Average realized price per ounce for gold rose around 2% year over year to $1,949. Average realized price per pound for molybdenum was $30.32, up around 57% year over year.

Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were $6,852 million, down around 18% year over year. The company’s long-term debt was $9,586 million, up around 16% year over year.



Cash flows provided by operations were $1,050 million for the reported quarter.

Guidance

For 2023, Freeport anticipates consolidated sales volumes to be roughly 4.1 billion pounds of copper.



The company also expects gold sales volumes of 1.8 million ounces for 2023. It also expects sales of 79 million pounds of molybdenum for the year.



For the second quarter of 2023, Freeport expects sales volumes to be 1.1 billion pounds of copper, 500,000 ounces of gold and 20 million pounds of molybdenum.



Unit net cash costs for copper are predicted to average $1.55 per pound for 2023, including $1.51 per pound in the second quarter.



The company also expects operating cash flows of roughly $7 billion for 2023.

Capital expenditure for full-year 2023 is projected to be around $5.1 billion.

Price Performance

Freeport’s shares are down 1.3% in the past year compared with 28.1% rise of the industry.



