Freeport's (FCX) Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates in Q2

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX recorded net income (attributable to common stock) of $840 million or 57 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, down from $1,083 million or 73 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 58 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents.

Revenues declined roughly 5.8% year over year to $5,416 million. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,407.8 million.

Operational Update

Copper production rose 17.7% year over year to 1,075 million pounds in the second quarter.

Consolidated sales from mines rose 17% year over year to 1,087 million pounds of copper. The company sold 476,000 ounces of gold and 20 million pounds of molybdenum during the quarter.

Consolidated average unit net cash costs per pound of copper were $1.41, down about 4.7% year over year. The downside was caused by higher sales volume and by-product credits.

The average realized price for copper was $4.03 per pound, down roughly 7.1% year over year. The average realized price per ounce for gold increased around 1.8% year over year to $1,827. The average realized price per pound for molybdenum was $19.44, up around 48.3% year over year.

Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter were $9,492 million, up 17.6% year over year. The company’s long-term debt was $10,054 million, up around 10.8% year over year.

Cash flows provided by operations were $3,312 million for the six months ended Jun 30, 2022.

Guidance

For 2022, Freeport anticipates consolidated sales volumes to be roughly 4.2 billion pounds of copper.

The company also expects gold sales volumes of 1.7 million ounces for 2022. It also expects sales of 80 million pounds of molybdenum for the year.

For the third quarter of 2022, Freeport expects sales volumes to be 1 billion pounds of copper, 400,000 ounces of gold and 21 million pounds of molybdenum.

Price Performance

Freeport’s shares have dropped 17.9% in the past year compared with a 24.3% decline of the industry.



