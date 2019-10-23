Freeport Swings to Loss as Copper Production and Sales Drop

Copper and gold miner Freeport-McMoRan failed to meet low revenue estimates and reported heavy third-quarter losses as it was hit by production issues.

Protests in Peru and changes at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia led to lower production and lower sales.

The mining company’s stock fell 0.9% in premarket trading.

The back story. The world’s largest publicly traded copper producer has been hit by low copper prices and slow output at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which is in transition from an open pit to an underground mine. Revenue has declined in the past three quarters, a trend that is expected to continue.

The miner swung to a second-quarter loss of $72 million, down from $869 million in profit a year before, as copper and gold sales fell. Production of both metals also dropped.

The company cut its full-year cash flow forecast to $1.9 billion, from previous guidance of $2.3 billion, due to recent sales volumes and cost estimates.

As copper prices rallied, the stock surged last month but hit a four-year low of $8.43 earlier this month on trade war and recession fears.

What’s new. Freeport-McMoRan posted a third-quarter loss of $131 million, down from $556 million profit in the same period a year earlier. Excluding charges of $123 million, the company had a loss per share of 1 cent—missing the break-even consensus.

Revenue fell 33% to $3.31 billion, dropping well below the FactSet consensus of $3.53 billion. Copper prices fell to $2.62 per pound, from $2.75 in the previous quarter.

Copper production fell to 864 million pounds from 1 billion pounds a year earlier as protests against another mining project in Peru lowered output at its Cerro Verde mine and the changes at Grasberg affected production. Sales also dropped to $795 million from $1.04 billion.

The company maintained that the Grasberg mine transition was “progressing according to plan.”

Looking ahead. Freeport-McMoRan failed to meet low expectations in the third quarter, which will send the stock lower still.

Investors had hoped for even the smallest signs of recovery in the form of better-than-expected results.

The Grasberg transition continues to blight production and means the company will miss out on copper and gold price rises.

