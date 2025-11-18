Freeport Set To Restart And Ramp-up Production At Grasberg Mine In Q2 2026

(RTTNews) - Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (FCX) announced Tuesday plans to restore large-scale production from PT Freeport Indonesia's (PTFI) Grasberg operations in Central Papua, Indonesia.

PTFI has already commenced production from the unaffected Deep Mill Level Zone and Big Gossan underground mines in late October 2025.

The remediation activities are now being advanced to prepare for a phased restart and ramp-up of the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine beginning in second-quarter 2026.

Under the phased restart and ramp-up plans, Freeport expects PTFI's production of copper and gold from the Grasberg minerals district in 2026 to be similar to estimated 2025 volumes, approximating 1.0 billion pounds of copper and 0.9 million ounces of gold.

FCX expects PTFI's production will increase throughout 2026 and 2027 with average annual production of approximately 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 1.3 million ounces of gold for the three-year period 2027-2029.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.