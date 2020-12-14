Freeport seals lower copper TC/RCs for 2021, signalling 6th straight drop in benchmark

By Shivani Singh

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N has agreed copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2021 with four Chinese smelters at 4% below this year's terms, an executive from the miner said on Monday, heralding a sixth straight drop in the annual benchmark.

Freeport agreed charges of $59.50 per tonne and 5.95 cents per lb with China Copper, Jiangxi Copper 600362.SS, 0358.HK, Tongling Nonferrous 000630.SZ and Jinchuan Group, said Javier Targhetta, senior vice president for marketing and sales at the miner and president of its subsidiary Atlantic Copper.

The charges, paid by miners to smelters to process copper ore into refined metal, are weaker than the 2020 benchmark of $62 a tonne and 6.2 cents per lb - also set by Freeport - amid tight concentrate supply and rising demand for feedstock in China, the world's biggest copper consumer.

The first miner-smelter copper TC/RC settlement of the mating season usually serves as the benchmark for the year ahead and is referenced in supply contracts worldwide.

Freeport's settlement with the Chinese smelters, which came later than normal as the coronavirus ruled out annual face-to-face negotiations in Shanghai in November, signals the lowest benchmark since a settlement of $56 a tonne and 5.6 cents per lb for 2011. The benchmark has fallen every year since 2016.

A Chinese smelter source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said the result was "better than expected," however, given where spot treatment charges are at the moment.

"It is not good for smelters if (the low rate) drags on for a long time. Miners are still in too strong a position."

Spot treatment charges in China, as assessed by Asian Metal AM-CN-CUCONC, are languishing at $50.50 a tonne, their lowest level in eight years.

China Copper, Jinchuan, Jiangxi Copper and Tongling Nonferrous did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside normal business hours.

