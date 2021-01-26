Freeport reports higher adj. profit on gold price surge

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Miner Freeport McMoRan Inc FCX.N reported a jump in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from higher gold prices and aggressive cost cuts.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned profit of $566 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $31 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

