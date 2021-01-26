US Markets
FCX

Freeport reports higher adj. profit on gold price surge

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

Miner Freeport McMoRan Inc reported a jump in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from higher gold prices and aggressive cost cuts.

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Miner Freeport McMoRan Inc FCX.N reported a jump in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from higher gold prices and aggressive cost cuts.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned profit of $566 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $31 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular