Freeport posts quarterly loss as copper production falls

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Freeport McMoRan Inc reported a third-quarter loss on Wednesday as copper production was hit by lower output at its Peru mine and its move to underground mining at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia.

The company reported a net loss of $131 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a profit of $556 million, or $38 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 1 cent per share.

Copper production fell to 864 million pounds from 1 billion pounds a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 1524; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

