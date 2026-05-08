Freeport-McMoRan's Shares Up 48% in 6 Months: How to Play the Stock?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s FCX shares have popped 48% in the past six months, thanks to its strong earnings performance riding on higher copper prices driven by concerns over tighter global supply and solid demand. Although sales volumes declined, the company saw a sharp increase in realized copper prices, driving its first-quarter earnings.



Freeport has outperformed the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry’s rise of 37.1% and the S&P 500’s increase of 9.4% over the same period. Its peers, Southern Copper Corporation SCCO and BHP Group Limited BHP, have rallied 28.7% and 47.7%, respectively.

Freeport’s 6-month Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FCX stock is currently trading below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). FCX has been trading above the 200-day SMA since late November 2025, suggesting a long-term uptrend. Following a golden crossover on July 8, 2025, the 50-day SMA is higher than the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend.

FCX Stock Trades Below 50-Day SMA

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a look at FCX’s fundamentals to analyze the stock better.

Freeport’s Growth Actions to Drive Capacity & Production

Freeport continues to leverage its portfolio of high-quality copper assets, emphasizing disciplined execution and organic growth initiatives to strengthen its production profile. At its Cerro Verde operation in Peru, a large-scale concentrator expansion provided incremental annual production of around 600 million pounds of copper and 15 million pounds of molybdenum. It has completed the evaluation of a large-scale expansion at El Abra in Chile to define a large sulfide resource that could potentially support a major mill project similar to the large-scale concentrator at Cerro Verde, with an estimated resource of approximately 20 billion recoverable pounds of copper.



In Arizona, FCX is progressing with pre-feasibility studies at its Safford/Lone Star operations, with completion targeted for 2026, to assess a sizable sulfide expansion opportunity. It has expansion opportunities at Bagdad in Arizona that can more than double the concentrator capacity of the operation. Technical and economic studies have revealed the potential to build concentrating facilities to boost copper production by 200-250 million pounds annually.



PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) substantially completed the construction of the new greenfield smelter in Eastern Java during 2024, with the start-up of operations having commenced in the second quarter of 2025. The first production of copper anode was achieved in July 2025. PT-FI is also developing the Kucing Liar ore body within the Grasberg district with a targeted ramp-up to commence in 2030. FCX completed studies in 2025 that showed an opportunity to increase Kucing Liar’s design capacity to 130,000 metric tons of ore per day and reserves by roughly 20% at low costs.

FCX’s Solid Financial Health & Capital Discipline Bode Well

FCX has a strong liquidity profile and generates substantial cash flows, providing ample flexibility to fund expansion projects, reduce debt and enhance shareholder returns. It generated solid operating cash flows of $5.6 billion in 2025. Cash flows provided by operations surged 36% year over year to around $1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2026. Freeport ended the first quarter with strong liquidity, including $3.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents, $3 billion in availability under the FCX revolving credit facility, and $1.5 billion in availability under the PT-FI credit facility.



At the end of the first quarter, Freeport had a net debt of $2.4 billion, excluding PTFI’s new downstream processing facilities. Its net debt is below its targeted range of $3-$4 billion. Freeport has a policy of distributing 50% of the available cash to its shareholders and the balance to either reduce debt or invest in growth projects. FCX has no significant debt maturities until 2027. Its long-term debt-to-capitalization is around 22.1% compared with 36.3% for Southern Copper and 29.3% for BHP Group.



FCX offers a dividend yield of roughly 0.5% at the current stock price. Its payout ratio is 14% (a ratio below 60% is a good indicator that the dividend will be sustainable). Backed by strong financial health, the company's dividend is perceived to be safe and reliable.

Favorable Copper Prices Augur Well for Freeport

Prices of copper, the backbone of electrification, were volatile yet mostly favorable last year due to global economic and trade uncertainties. Copper prices started 2026 on a strong note, underpinned by robust demand from China and the United States. Structural tailwinds, including electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy projects, data center growth and grid modernization, continue to boost copper consumption. Worries about tightening supply amid rising EV and infrastructure demand also supported the red metal. Supply risks increased amid concerns over lower output and potential disruptions at major global mining operations. These factors led to prices surging to roughly $6.4 per pound in late January. Prices of the red metal were mostly volatile during February, largely trading near $6 per pound.



Copper prices came under pressure in March amid concerns about the impact of surging oil prices on the global economy due to the war in the Middle East, dragging down prices to a three-month low of around $5.3 per pound in late March. Prices rebounded in April on hopes of a de-escalation in the Iran war and are currently hovering around $6.2 per pound.



Freeport’s average realized copper price climbed around 30% year over year to $5.78 per pound in the first quarter. Favorable prices are expected to continue to support its performance.

Higher Unit Costs Weigh on FCX’s Margins

Freeport faces headwinds from higher costs. Freeport's outlook for the second quarter of 2026 suggests higher costs on a sequential basis. It expects unit net cash costs to rise to $2.24 per pound, while projecting a full-year average of roughly $1.95 (compared with $1.65 in 2025). The projected second-quarter unit cost reflects a roughly 98% year over year and 17% increase from the prior quarter. The uptick in costs reflects higher costs of energy and other consumables due to the Middle East conflict and persistent pressure on volumes. Higher costs are expected to weigh on the company's margins.

Volume Weakness a Drag on FCX’s Prospects

Freeport’s copper sales volumes tumbled approximately 25% year over year in the first quarter to 657 million pounds, and fell from 709 million pounds in the prior quarter. The downside primarily resulted from lower operating rates due to the temporary suspension of operations since the mud rush incident at the Grasberg Block Cave mine in Indonesia in September 2025.



While the company’s outlook for copper sales volumes for the second quarter of 2026 of 690 million pounds indicates a sequential improvement, it still suggests a 32% year-over-year decline. For full-year 2026, consolidated sales volume projections were revised lower to around 3.1 billion pounds of copper from the prior view of 3.4 billion pounds due to an expected delay in achieving full ramp-up of the Grasberg Block Cave mine. Lower sales volumes are expected to weigh on its top line.

FCX’s Earnings Estimates Going Down

Freeport’s earnings estimates have been going down over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has been revised down over the same time frame.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A Look at FCX’s Valuation

FCX is currently trading at a forward price/earnings of 21.52X, a 6.1% discount to the industry average of 22.91X. The FCX stock is trading at a discount to Southern Copper and at a premium to BHP Group.

FCX’s P/E F12M Vs. Industry, SCCO and BHP

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Should Investors Play FCX Stock?

Freeport stands to benefit from progress in its expansion projects, which should boost production capacity. Its solid balance sheet offers the flexibility to invest in growth while continuing to support shareholder returns. Favorable copper prices further support the outlook. However, softer sales volume expectations and rising unit costs call for caution. Investors who already hold this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock may find it prudent to maintain their positions.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.