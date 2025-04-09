Freeport-McMoRan's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 15 option transactions on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), with a cumulative value of $532,991. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 8 puts, worth a total of 366,621.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $29.0 to $37.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Freeport-McMoRan's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Freeport-McMoRan's whale trades within a strike price range from $29.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.0 $3.8 $3.8 $35.00 $380.3K 4.0K 1.0K FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.8 $5.7 $5.7 $29.00 $116.3K 27 206 FCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.6 $4.45 $4.45 $29.00 $115.7K 0 260 FCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.5 $6.45 $6.45 $35.00 $78.0K 6.8K 143 FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.31 $0.22 $0.32 $35.00 $40.0K 12.0K 1.2K

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at end December 2024. we expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 700,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

Present Market Standing of Freeport-McMoRan

With a trading volume of 12,732,229, the price of FCX is up by 1.44%, reaching $29.63.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Freeport-McMoRan

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $47.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $52. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $51. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Freeport-McMoRan, real-time options trades alerts are available.

Latest Ratings for FCX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight

