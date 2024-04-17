Freeport-McMoRan (XTRA:FPMB) Price Target Increased by 6.01% to 47.66

The average one-year price target for Freeport-McMoRan (XTRA:FPMB) has been revised to 47.66 / share. This is an increase of 6.01% from the prior estimate of 44.96 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.29 to a high of 58.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.98% from the latest reported closing price of 37.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is an increase of 107 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPMB is 0.44%, an increase of 5.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 1,337,495K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 59,753K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,333K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPMB by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 55,657K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,680K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPMB by 8.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,080K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,642K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPMB by 3.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,026K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,449K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPMB by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 34,490K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,024K shares, representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPMB by 20.24% over the last quarter.

