Freeport-McMoRan (XTRA:FPMB) Price Target Increased by 10.45% to 52.96

The average one-year price target for Freeport-McMoRan (XTRA:FPMB) has been revised to 52,96 € / share. This is an increase of 10.45% from the prior estimate of 47,95 € dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23,90 € to a high of 62,55 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.66% from the latest reported closing price of 54,41 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is an decrease of 174 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPMB is 0.35%, an increase of 6.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.15% to 1,374,577K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 63,258K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,359K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPMB by 16.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,194K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,391K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPMB by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 42,025K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,123K shares , representing a decrease of 45.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPMB by 41.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,766K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,930K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPMB by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 36,495K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,544K shares , representing an increase of 65.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPMB by 153.85% over the last quarter.

