US Markets
FCX

Freeport-McMoRan workers at New Mexico mine test positive for COVID-19

Contributor
Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Published

Three Freeport-McMoRan Inc employees at the company's Chino copper mine in New Mexico have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state's lieutenant governor, Howie Morales.

Corrects annual mine production in second paragraph

April 6 (Reuters) - Three Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N employees at the company's Chino copper mine in New Mexico have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state's lieutenant governor, Howie Morales.

It was not immediately clear if operations at the mine, which produced 175 million pounds of copper last year, have been affected.

A Freeport spokeswoman said the company planned to issue a statement later.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular