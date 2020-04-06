Freeport-McMoRan workers at New Mexico mine test positive for COVID-19

Corrects annual mine production in second paragraph

April 6 (Reuters) - Three Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N employees at the company's Chino copper mine in New Mexico have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state's lieutenant governor, Howie Morales.

It was not immediately clear if operations at the mine, which produced 175 million pounds of copper last year, have been affected.

A Freeport spokeswoman said the company planned to issue a statement later.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.