Freeport-McMoRan: ‘Well-positioned’ to benefit from fundamental copper outlook

October 22, 2024 — 10:16 am EDT

Says team continues to deliver on operating plans. Says generated strong margins, cashflows during the quarter. Says leach technologies are delivering results. Says optimistic about markets company serves. Says continues to see secular demand trends associated with electrification. Says demand for China continues to be supported by investments in electrical grid. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

Stocks mentioned

FCX

