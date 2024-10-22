Freeport-McMoRan: ‘Well-positioned’ to benefit from fundamental copper outlook

Says team continues to deliver on operating plans. Says generated strong margins, cashflows during the quarter. Says leach technologies are delivering results. Says optimistic about markets company serves. Says continues to see secular demand trends associated with electrification. Says demand for China continues to be supported by investments in electrical grid. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FCX:
- Freeport-McMoRan sees FY24 CapEx $3.6B ex. Indonesia downstream projects
- Freeport-McMoRan sees Q4 copper sales 980M lbs.
- Freeport-McMoRan Surpasses Q3 2024 Expectations with Strong Sales
- Freeport-McMoRan reports Q3 adjusted EPS 38c, consensus 35c
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 22, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.