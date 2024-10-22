Freeport-McMoRan: ‘Well-positioned’ to benefit from fundamental copper outlook

Says team continues to deliver on operating plans. Says generated strong margins, cashflows during the quarter. Says leach technologies are delivering results. Says optimistic about markets company serves. Says continues to see secular demand trends associated with electrification. Says demand for China continues to be supported by investments in electrical grid. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FCX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.