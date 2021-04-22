Freeport-McMoRan swings to quarterly profit on higher copper prices

(Adds details on production, prices)

April 22 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as the world's largest publicly traded copper producer benefited from higher prices for the red metal from improving global economic recovery prospects.

Benchmark prices for copper, widely used in power and construction, hit a 9-1/2 year high of $9,617 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange on Feb. 25, within striking distance of the all-time peak of $10,190 set in 2011.

The average price Freeport received for per pound of the metal rose 62% in the quarter, while production increased about 24% to 910 million pounds.

Gold output also jumped over 90% to 297,000 ounces.

The company posted a net income attributable of $718 million, or 48 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $491 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3sB0ldO)

