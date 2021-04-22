Freeport-McMoRan swings to quarterly profit on higher copper prices
April 22 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as the world's largest publicly traded copper producer benefited from higher prices for the red metal from improving global economic recovery prospects.
The company posted a net income attributable of $718 million, or 48 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $491 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776)) Keywords: FREEPORT MCMORAN RESULTS/ (URGENT)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryFCX
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources