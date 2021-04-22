Freeport-McMoRan swings to quarterly profit on higher copper prices

April 22 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as the world's largest publicly traded copper producer benefited from higher prices for the red metal from improving global economic recovery prospects.

The company posted a net income attributable of $718 million, or 48 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $491 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

