Freeport-McMoRan Surpasses Q3 2024 Expectations with Strong Sales

Freeport’s third-quarter 2024 performance showcases strong operational achievements, with copper and gold sales surpassing estimates and costs remaining lower than anticipated. The company reported a net income of $526 million, driven by robust production, favorable market conditions, and strategic investments for future growth. Despite challenges like a fire at their Indonesia smelter, Freeport remains confident in its ability to maintain its leading position in the copper market and sustain positive financial momentum.

