News & Insights

Stocks

Freeport-McMoRan Surpasses Q3 2024 Expectations with Strong Sales

October 22, 2024 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Freeport-McMoRan ( (FCX) ) has issued an announcement.

Freeport’s third-quarter 2024 performance showcases strong operational achievements, with copper and gold sales surpassing estimates and costs remaining lower than anticipated. The company reported a net income of $526 million, driven by robust production, favorable market conditions, and strategic investments for future growth. Despite challenges like a fire at their Indonesia smelter, Freeport remains confident in its ability to maintain its leading position in the copper market and sustain positive financial momentum.

For detailed information about FCX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.